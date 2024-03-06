Will Mellor addresses claims he ‘once slept with’ Hollywood icon Brigitte Nielsen: ‘Clearing something up’

Will Mellor has taken to Instagram to address tabloid claims he ‘slept with’ Hollywood actress Brigitte Nielsen.

Will recently took to Instagram to tell fans he wanted to “clear something up” following a newspaper story.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 47, made it crystal clear “nothing happened” between him and the Beverly Hills Cop II star, who was once married to Sylvester Stallone.

A tabloid newspaper alleged Will Mellor had slept with Hollywood star Brigitte (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Will Mellor and Brigitte Nielsen

A newspaper claimed in late February that Brigitte “used[Will] for sex in a one-night stand at a hotel”.

The tabloid also reported it was Brigitte who propositioned Corrie actor Will, claiming he made comments indicating this was the case in a podcast conversation between him and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps co-star Ralf Little.

Brigitte Nielsen poses for a photo in December 2023 (Credit: Splash)

However, Will has unequivocally denied the newspaper’s recap of what was said.

“I never slept with Brigitte Nielsen,” he told Insta followers in a video post captioned ‘Just clearing something up!!’.

Will Mellor on Instagram

Actor Will continued: “Nothing happened – and I say that in the podcast – but they don’t mention it in the headline. And it looks like I’ve slept with her, which I didn’t.”

I just wanted to clear that up.

He added: “And I just wanted to clear that up because the headline looks bad.”

ED! has approached a representative for Brigitte Nielsen for comment on Will Mellor’s response, as well as the claims.

Will has spoken out about claims about what was said on his podcast (Credit: Splash)

