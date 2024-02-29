Will Mellor on ‘steamy encounter’ with Hollywood icon Brigitte Nielsen who treated him ‘like a piece of meat’

Strictly star Will Mellor has spoken out about a past ‘one-night stand’ with Hollywood beauty Brigitte Nielsen that left him “terrified”.

The actor shot to fame back in the 2000s playing Gaz Wilkinson on the BBC sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. Since then, he has turned his hand to an array of different projects, including stints on Coronation Street and Strictly.

But Will has recently claimed how back in the day, he met Brigitte – and she seemed to take a liking to him. So much so, that she reportedly demanded he spend the night with her.

Will recalls how she ‘treated him like a piece of meat’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Will Mellor ‘terrified’ by Brigitte Nielsen encounter

Talking on the Two Pints with Will & Ralf podcast, Will recalled the encounter with Brigitte – who is the ex-wife of Sylvester Stallone.

Will said: “I met Brigitte Nielsen and she came on to me and asked me to go and have sex with her in a hotel room. ‘Send a driver for him, go and get him’, like I was some piece of meat.

“I was terrified. When you’re younger if you watch Red Sonya or Cobra and you think, ‘One day, she’s gonna come on to me and I’m going to s*** myself’. Because at the time you’d be thinking, ‘Oh look at her, beautiful.'”

Will said the Hollywood beauty came on to him (Credit: CoverImages.com)

He added: “But, oh my god, she’s like six foot whatever, her boobs were so big, and she just buried my head in her boobs and went, ‘Oh look at you,’ like I was some little play thing.

“Then just sort of went, ‘Send him my number to my hotel, I’ll get rid of him later. I’ll treat him like a tea bag, I’ll dip him in once and I’ll throw him away!'”

The Mr Bates vs The Post Office star did not clarify whether he did spend the night with the Hollywood star.

Who is Will Mellor married to?

Will started dating his now-wife Michelle McSween in 1999 when they both starred in the stage musical Oh! What A Night. The pair wed in 2007, at a grand manor house in Warwickshire. The couple also share two children, son Jayden and daughter Renee.

Meanwhile, Brigitte shot to fame thanks to her roles in 1980s action flicks such as Red Sonja and Cobra. She’s tied the knot five times including to Hollywood legend Sylvester. The pair married in 1985 but divorced two years later.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.