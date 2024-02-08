The Radfords shut down claims they’re adding to their family: ‘Is she expecting?!’

The Radfords have been forced to rubbish claims they’re expanding their famous family.

Since shooting to fame back in 2012, the family-of-24 have starred in a slew of TV shows including 22 Kids And Counting – giving fans a look inside their jam-packed and sometimes chaotic life.

But this week, fans were convinced that Sue and Noel are expanding their growing-family – only for the Radfords to shut down the claims.

The family had to shut down their followers (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue Radford on the pitter patter of tiny paws

Sue and Noel are proud parents to Chris, 34, Sophie, 30, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Millie, 22, Katie, 21, James, 20, Ellie, 18 and Aimee, 17.

They also share Josh, 16, Max, 15, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 12, Casper, 11, Hallie, eight, Phoebe, seven, Archie, six, and Bonnie, five. Their youngest, Heidie Radford, is three. They welcomed her to the world at the start of lockdown in 2020.

As well as all the kids, the Radford household is home to several pets. These include a border collie Lola, French bulldogs Bluebell, Ivy and Mabel, and also miniature dachshunds Cookie, Minnie and Dolly.

The Radfords shut down pregnancy claims

However, on Wednesday (February 7), the family got plenty of tongues wagging with fans claiming they were adding to their brood – after Noel shared a photo of their pet pup Minnie.

Taking to Instagram, he uploaded a photo of their beloved pet lying down on a radiator. The sweet post was captioned: “Not so sure Minnie likes the cold weather.”

Oh god no.

But fans soon shared their thoughts that dog Minnie could be pregnant. In the comments section, one person said: “Has she had puppies?” Someone else added: “Ahh has Minnie recently had puppies or is she expecting?”

The Radfords’ official Instagram account – run by Sue – was quick to shut down fans who claimed Minnie was pregnant. Replying to a fan, she penned: “Oh god no. Dachshunds are very prone to phantom pregnancies after their season. They all suffer from it for a few weeks after their season.”

She then added: “Thinking of having them all spayed because Cookie is the same. My friend’s Dachshunds are the same and she uses the raspberry leaf supplements so need to get some ordered.”

Sue recently hit back at fans who claimed her show is ‘set up’ (Credit: YouTube)

Sue Radford claps back

It comes after Sue showed her fiery side as she responded to comments that suggested elements of the show 22 Kids And Counting are “set up”.

The comments came after the official Radfords Instagram account posted a preview clip from the show. Fans of the show admitted that they “can’t watch any more”. They then claimed 22 Kids and Counting is just too “set up”.

Sue then set about replying to a number of comments. She showed her fury by adding the red-faced angry and swearing emojis to the end of her comments. She fumed: “Absolutely nothing in this episode was set up. I can’t believe people actually would think this was set up [angry swearing emoji].”

