The Radford family’s eye-watering spends over the years – from £400 weekly food shops to £400 on school uniforms

The Radford family definitely have a lot on their plate being Britain’s biggest family!

Since shooting to fame back in 2012, the family-of-24 have starred in a slew of TV shows including 22 Kids and Counting – giving fans a look inside their jam-packed and sometimes chaotic life. And it’s no surprise to hear that having 22 kids, and 14 grandchildren, can cost a few quid!

Sue and Noel are proud parents to Chris, 34, Sophie, 30, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Millie, 22, Katie, 21, James, 20, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 16, Max, 15, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 12, Casper, 11, Hallie, eight, Phoebe, seven, Archie, six, and Bonnie, five. Their youngest, Heidie Radford, is three. They welcomed her to the world at the start of lockdown in 2020.

But how much does it cost to feed a family that big? And what’s the eye-watering amount they once spent on ice cream? Keep reading to find out!

It costs a fortune to feed the family (Credit: Channe 5)

The Radford family spend ‘£300 to £400’ on weekly food shops

Back in 2021, and during an episode of their show, Sue revealed she spends around £300 a week on a food shop for the family.

In the episode, she said their weekly food bill has nearly doubled during lockdown – going from £300 to £400.

At the time, her brood was able to go through 16 pints of milk as well as four loaves of bread a day. As for each week? At that time, they went through 80 yogurts, 24 toilet rolls and three tubes of toothpaste.

Uniform doesn’t come cheap for The Radfords (Credit: Channel 5)

£400 uniform for The Radfords children?

Buying uniforms is not cheap – and one year Sue spent a HUGE £417 on school uniforms and supplies for the new school year.

In an episode of 22 Kids and Counting, Noel and Sue took the kids to buy their new clothes for the school year. They initially paid £277 – but due to other stuff they had ordered in, the amount increased.

“That will be about another £140,” Sue said, before adding: “Just don’t look at your bank balance at it will be fine’.”

‘We’ve £1 million spent raising kids’, says the Radfords

Back in April 2020, Sue welcomed baby Heidie. But apparently, before she made her arrival, she and Noel had already forked out over £1 million on their bumper brood.

Reflecting on the eye-watering figure, Noel told The Sun in 2021: “I try not to think too much about what it costs. What could I have had instead? A nice flash car. A Porsche on the driveway.” Meanwhile, Sue chimed in and joked: “We could have been living in a mansion!”

Luckily, Noel has a mega successful pie business to help provide for his family. He said at the time: “It’s about £30,000 just to keep the house going and feed everybody. So it’s a lot of pies we’ve got to sell to support us all!”

The pair forked out the cash for ice cream last year (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue spends nearly £60 on ice cream

Last year, Sue and her famous family headed off on a sun-soaked trip to Florida. And it turns out she has to spend an eye-watering amount on ice creams for the kids.

In an Instagram Story post, she snapped a photo of her kids outside an ice cream van that pulled up outside her hotel.

And the proud mom ended up spending a whopping 80 dollars (£63) on just one each for her brood. Alongside the snap, she wrote: “80 dollars later,” with a laughing emoji.

