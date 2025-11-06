Plans for this year’s Christmas special of Claudia Winkleman’s The Piano have been abruptly scrapped following the tragic stabbing on a train bound for London last weekend, it’s been claimed.

The Channel 4 hit, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, was due to begin filming the festive episode at London’s King’s Cross station this week.

However, in light of heightened security concerns and the emotional aftermath of the Huntingdon attack, producers have reportedly decided to pull the plug.

The horrific incident occurred on a train travelling from Peterborough to the capital. It left 11 people hospitalised.

King’s Cross was the planned setting for this year’s special. Coincidentally, the station was also the intended final stop for the train involved in the attack.

Claudia also fronts The Traitors and Celebrity Traitors. She was due to be joined once again by mentors Jon Batiste and Mika for the one-off, hour-long special.

The team behind the show had planned to film amid the station’s bustling concourses, where unsuspecting members of the public play the pianos, a concept that has become central to the show’s gentle, feel-good format.

But in the wake of Saturday’s shocking attack, it was decided that filming would no longer go ahead. According to The Sun, the decision was not only logistical but also made out of respect.

The series will return in 2026

The show has run for three seasons. Last year’s Christmas special aired on Channel 4 on Christmas Day and drew praise for its moving performances.

Last year’s episode included seasonal favourites such as O Holy Night and Walking in the Air, a performance of River by Joni Mitchell, and a Beatles duet by Mika and Lang Lang.

This year’s edition was expected to follow a similar format. However, the location was deemed inappropriate so soon after the attack.

However, while the festive special will not go ahead this year, fans of the programme can take comfort in the fact that The Piano is far from over. Channel 4 has confirmed that the show will return in 2026 for a full fourth series. Filming will begin in the spring with Claudia once again at the helm. The show will air later that year.

