Viewers watching BBC’s The One Show last night (August 19) issued the same complaint after the show shared more coverage of the women’s rugby.

For Tuesday evening’s programme, hosts Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo welcomed actors Tom Hiddleston, Karen Gillan and Mark Hamill to speak about their latest film, The Life of Chuck.

Former Corrie star Suranne Jones also promoted her new drama, Hostage.

The One Show fans complain about women’s rugby coverage

Despite a credible list of famous faces on the show, viewers were unimpressed with the lack of attention the guests received during the 30-minute programme.

Also, they were unhappy that the show featured more coverage of women’s rugby to fill the time slot.

“Another night of an overstuffed #TheOneShow, meaning the guests get very little airtime… do we need a rugby feature every day this week?” one user wrote on X.

“And now to women’s rugby.. yet another random topic,” another person shared, adding the eye roll emoji.

“Women’s rugby, couldn’t be less interested to be fair,” a third remarked. Another echoed: “So dull!”

“Too much VT when they could spend longer interviewing the guests,” another insisted.

‘What a sofa!’

Meanwhile, many enjoyed the show and its variety in coverage.

“Terrific show this evening, and fabulous to see Ballynahinch Rugby Club featured. All best to the Ireland Ladies Rugby Team for the World Cup next week,” one shared on Facebook.

“What a sofa tonight. Bring back the hour show once a week. That sofa could’ve easily filled an hour,” another stated.

“Fab guests this evening!” a third expressed.

“Great lineup tonight,” a fourth said.

On Friday (August 22), The One Show will be replaced by the Live Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. It will kick off at 6.30pm and will finish at 10pm.

