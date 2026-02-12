The One Show viewers deliver verdict as Vernon Kay debuts drastic new look

Vernon Kay stunned fans of The One Show yesterday (February 11) as he debuted a striking new hairstyle, swapping his trademark long locks for a shorter cut.

The Radio 2 host and One Show presenter surprised fans when he took to Instagram on Friday (February 6) to debut a freshly chopped hairstyle, ditching his signature long brown locks in favour of a sleeker, silver-toned cut.

Sharing a relaxed post-trim selfie in a casual black hoodie, Vernon captioned the snap with a cheerful: “New lid!!”

Vernon showed off his new hair on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Vernon Kay shows off new hairstyle on The One Show

The transformation was courtesy of hairstylist George Smith. It showcased Vernon’s natural grays in a much shorter style than fans are used to.

A few days later (February 11), Vernon showcased the look on primetime TV as he returned to co-host The One Show alongside Alex Jones.

Dressed in a cream Henley top and dark blue jeans, Vernon welcomed guests Julia Bradbury and actor Sam Claflin. But for many viewers, it was the presenter’s new ‘do that stole the spotlight.

It didn’t take long for social media to light up with reactions. Fans flooded the comments sections with praise.

“Handsome as ever,” one fan gushed.

“So much better,” wrote another.

“Wow! Looking 20 years younger, Vernon!” One fan commented, as another branded the presenter a “silver fox”.

“Love it. Defo suits you!”

However, not everyone was quite ready to say goodbye to Vernon’s longer, tousled style.

“Nooooo, love your longer locks,” one commenter complained.

Another added, “IMO you look a bit older.”

Vernon is known for his longer locks (Credit: Cover Images)

Vernon on ‘age anxiety’

While it may seem like a simple haircut, for Vernon, the decision to embrace his grey hair holds deeper meaning.

The father-of-two has previously spoken candidly about ageing, body image, and his fears about getting older.

In a 2023 appearance on ITV’s Loose Men, Vernon revealed, “I have age anxiety. I worry about getting old, about my knees going. I am going grey. My dad had a full head of white hair at 37, and I’m clinging on, but there’s a lot in there.”

He also admitted the process wasn’t always easy.

“Turning around and seeing [the grey] in the shower tray is hard. It’s thinning out at the front.”

Reflecting on his marriage to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly, Vernon noted that navigating ageing as a couple brought its own set of changes.

“Travelling through life together starts when you get married, but your bodies change. My body… doesn’t look like it did when we first met when I was 22.”

