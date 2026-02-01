The Night Manager series 2 ending unpacked after explosive finale and death of two main characters

The Night Manager series 2 came to a gut-wrenching ending this week, brutally killing off two major characters in a final, high-stakes showdown between good and evil.

The body count climbed fast as Jonathan Pine risked his own life to stop Richard Roper’s deadly plan. Instead, viewers watched in horror as everything unravelled before his bloodshot eyes. Time and again, Richard Roper stayed one step ahead.

The final 10 minutes landed blow after brutal blow. While the ending proved emotionally crushing, it also left the door wide open for a series 3. Here’s the ending of The Night Manager series 2 explained…

***Warning: spoilers from The Night Manager ending ahead***

What happened in The Night Manager ending?

In the closing moments of the penultimate episode, Mayra Cavendish’s men shot Basil dead after subjecting him to light torture. The final episode then piled shock upon shock, with more deaths following fast.

Viewers learned that Mayra had also ordered the hit on Rex Mayhew. She wasn’t finished there. She still had one more life to take – and as TV deaths go, this one proved particularly hard to watch.

Teddy Dos Santos and Jonathan Pine joined forces to stop Roper’s plan. Teddy finally realised his father had only ever used him and decided to return to the UK without him. Pine wanted to shut down Roper’s operation once and for all – and for him, it had always been personal.

Richard Roper wanted Jonathan Pine’s “head on a stick”, but the outcome proved almost worse. The finale left Pine broken, burdened by multiple deaths on his conscience. The ending delivered twist after twist, and just when it looked like Pine might win, Roper revealed he had already outplayed him.

What was Richard Roper’s plan and did he get away with it?

Richard Roper used his son Teddy’s charity, Aurora, as a front to recruit child soldiers to fight a rebel war in Colombia.

He planned to deliver an electromagnetic weapon – built and funded by the British – to exiled leader José Cabrera. His men would drive the weapon into Medellín during a major festival. Once detonated, it would plunge the city into darkness, cutting power to homes and hospitals, triggering chaos, deaths, and looting.

The public would blame the Colombian government, giving insurgent leader José Cabrera the opportunity to step in with his rebel army to “restore order” – fully funded and backed by Mayra Cavendish.

In the final episode, Teddy turned on his father and tried to sabotage the plan.

The episode focused on Jonathan Pine’s attempt to intercept the plane carrying the weapon. For a moment, it looked like the plan might succeed. Then Pine discovered the truth: Roper had switched the planes. Two aircraft, two very different cargos.

What was Jonathan Pine’s plan?

Teddy and Jonathan devised an elaborate plan. Teddy arrived in the jungle with Pine as his apparent hostage. He told Cabrera and his men that Pine worked for British intelligence and secretly collaborated with Roper.

They used photos of Pine and Roper together, along with doctored phone calls, to convince Cabrera that Roper planned to betray him. Pine then claimed that Roper intended to kill the mercenaries and that the proof lay in the plane never arriving.

Pine’s allies – by this point mainly Sally and the head of Colombia’s supreme court – would intercept the plane carrying the weapon. But Roper anticipated the betrayal.

Distrusting his son, Roper sent a decoy plane. The real aircraft delivered the weapon safely to Cabrera’s forces, exposing Pine’s lies and confirming Roper’s control.

Sally intercepted the dummy plane and found a single red rose inside. The message couldn’t have been clearer.

What happened to Teddy Dos Santos in The Night Manager ending?

With victory secured, Roper committed his most horrifying act yet. He killed his own son.

Before pulling the trigger, Roper told Teddy: “I can forgive your immortal soul. But not your mortal one.”

He then shot Teddy in the forehead, killing him instantly – just as viewers had started to warm to him.

Roper’s true emotional attachment, however, lay with his younger son Danny (Noah Jupe). And Danny became his next destination.

The Night Manager series 2 ending: What happened to Richard Roper?

Flush with cash from his deal with the British government, Trickie Dickie paid off his Syrian debts and fled Colombia.

He returned to the UK and reunited with his son Danny Roper. The moment showed a flicker of humanity, albeit a shallow one, given that his eldest son now lay dead in the jungle.

Roper claimed he had “shed his old skin and grown a new one”. He remained as vile as ever – tan or no tan.

He collected Danny from his expensive private school and whisked him away for the weekend. Thanks to Mayra Cavendish, Roper settled into a lavish Oxfordshire home complete with a pool, tennis courts, and luxuries he had no right to enjoy.

The Night Manager series 2 ending: What happened to Jonathan Pine?

By the end, Jonathan Pine had taken a thorough beating – emotionally and physically. He watched Roper murder Teddy and escape unpunished.

Earlier, Roper had offered Pine a deal: 50 million dollars to walk away and disappear. By the finale, Pine likely regretted turning it down.

Although he escaped Roper and the mercenaries, his future looked bleak. Could he get out of Colombia? And if he did, what kind of relationship would he have left with British intelligence? Very few people remained whom he could trust.

Is Angela Burr dead? Who killed her?

After Basil’s death, Angela Burr stepped up and took charge. From the UK, she pressured Roper’s old associate Sandy into handing over evidence, threatening to send him back to prison for breaching parole.

Sandy talked – but too late. Even with emails linking Mayra Cavendish and arms investor Adam Holywell, Angela couldn’t stop the weapon.

Roper and Mayra won. But Angela knew too much.

In the final moments, viewers saw Angela Burr lying dead, shot in the chest. Her young daughter discovered the body. In the distance, a figure walked away – one that looked very much like Mayra Cavendish.

We need a series 3. And this time, it’s personal. Justice for Angela.

What else happened in The Night Manager ending?

Roper used Roxana as bait to stop Pine, but Pine outmanoeuvred him. Realising Roxana had double-crossed him – under pressure – Roper abandoned her. The series ended with Roxana seemingly heading for a flight to Miami, although viewers never saw her board.

Roper’s plan succeeded. He returned safely to the UK while civil war tore through Colombia following the power outage caused by his weapon. The ending brought triumph for Roper – and devastation for an entire country.

