The Night Manager future revealed after explosive S2 ending

The Night Manager series 2 didn’t just end this weekend – it absolutely ripped our hearts out. And after *that* brutal finale, BBC One really owes us a series 3 to put things right.

The final episodes saw old enemies Jonathan Pine and Richard Roper finally face off again – following the jaw-dropping revelation that Roper was very much alive after all.

Back to his old ways, the notorious arms dealer was busy trying to engineer a coup in Colombia – with backing from British intelligence. Naturally, Pine was determined to stop him.

But, unlike series 1, things didn’t fall into place for Pine. Not even close. The ending stunned viewers and left a long list of unanswered questions. So what now? Here’s everything we know so far about The Night Manager series 3.

***Warning: spoilers from The Night Manager series 2 ahead***

Diego Calva as ill-fated Teddy Dos Santos in The Night Manager series 2 (Credit: BBC)

Will there be a series 3 of The Night Manager?

The BBC has yet to officially confirm a third series of The Night Manager – but Tom Hiddleston appears to have beaten them to it.

Even without that slip, another run always felt inevitable. Just like the 2016 original, series 2 delivered high drama in spades. And while some viewers weren’t shy about pointing out a few “lame plot holes”, fans were very much along for the ride.

With so many loose ends left dangling at the end of series 2, the story clearly isn’t finished. And although the Beeb is still keeping quiet, Hiddleston has already let the cat out of the bag…

Tom Hiddleston reveals future of The Night Manager

Appearing on This Morning on Thursday, January 29, 2026, Tom told hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard that series 3 is very much happening.

He said: “I can reveal that there will be a series 3 of The Night Manager. There’s going to be more. We always constructed this series [two] as the beginning of a 12 episode story. That gave us greater scope in terms of imagining where the story might go, knowing that we had another season to come.”

He added: “We like trilogies. There’s something satisfying about them narratively. And you will not have to wait another 10 years. It will be sooner than that. It’s booked in, and we’re going to do it. If we have to wait another 10 years, I’ll be 55 and I don’t know how much running or jumping onto motorbikes I’ll be able to do.”

Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie will be back as Pine and Roper in The Night Manager series 3 (Credit: BBC)

Why we need a series 3

The ending of The Night Manager series 2 was nothing short of devastating. This time, evil very much came out on top. Roper walked away unscathed, leaving a shocking death toll behind him – assuming he even gives it a second thought.

After watching Pine successfully take Roper down in series 1, series 2 flipped everything on its head. The balance of power shifted, and not in Pine’s favour. Which is exactly why a third series is essential – this score still needs settling.

Series 3 will see Pine and Roper cross paths yet again, this time back on UK soil. As entertaining as Trickie Dickie is to watch, his reign has to end. And Pine still has Mayra Cavendish to expose. Justice for Angela Burr remains unfinished business.

Start date for The Night Manager series 3

Fans of The Night Manager series 1 endured a staggering nine-year wait for the show’s return. After the original aired in 2016, new episodes didn’t arrive until New Year’s Day 2026 – albeit with plenty of buzz.

Explaining the long gap, Tom Hiddleston said: “We had to wait for the right story. The first series was based on the novel by John Le Carré, but there was no novel to adapt [for a series 2]. We wanted it to feel as contemporary as the first one did.”

While there’s still no confirmed start date for series 3, one thing is clear: it won’t take another nine years. And when it does arrive, it will once again throw “opposites” Jonathan Pine and Richard Roper into direct conflict.

Read more: The Night Manager is ‘nothing but one big plot hole’ say fans and here are the worst offenders

The Night Manager series 1 and 2 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.