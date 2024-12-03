The Masked Singer 2025 is just around the corner and reports just in suggest that Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure is about to join the panel.

Vicky’s career swiftly took off when she appeared as DI Kate Fleming in the BBC crime drama. She then went on to appear in Trigger Point as Lana Washington.

While fans of the drama were devastated when it ended, there isn’t long to wait before Vicky appears on their screens again.

Vicky McClure will be a guest judge on The Masked Singer 2025, it’s claimed (Credit: ITV)

Vicky McClure ‘to sit on The Masked Singer panel’

It has been reported by The Sun that Vicky will join The Masked Singer panel early in the New Year. She will sit alongside its regular judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and new panellist Maya Jama.

A source told The Sun: “Vicky might play a string of serious roles in dramas. But she is actually a big fan of The Masked Singer. And she jumped at the chance to spend a day among the madness.

ITV decided to keep a fifth chair in the mix to include all manner of household names.

They also acknowledged how “fans will love it”. Especially after everyone thought she was Llama on the 2021 series of the sister show, The Masked Dancer.

The source continued: “She joked online about it back then. So she was thrilled to have the chance to legitimately be in the loop this year.”

As far as what she will bring to the table (other than her detective skills), the source said Vicky adds “an actor’s eye to the proceedings and really adds to the mix”.

Davina McCall will appear on the new season of The Masked Singer following brain surgery (Credit: ITV)

It marks the first after Davina McCall’s brain surgery

This upcoming series – filmed in October – will likely mark Davina’s first time on TV since her brain surgery a few weeks ago.

The TV host told her followers that after a random check up, it was confirmed she had a benign brain tumour, known as a colloid cyst.

Davina went in for surgery, and has been updating fans on her progress.

It’s also Maya Jama’s first time as a panellist, as she replaces Rita Ora, who is permanently moving to the US version.

As for the reason behind the guest judges, the same source alleged: “Viewers loved the injection of different expertise each guest judge brought. So ITV decided to keep a fifth chair in the mix to include all manner of household names.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

