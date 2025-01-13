Second Masked Singer star hit with claims he walked off the stage after landing in bottom two

It seems that Bear on The Masked Singer also walked off stage after landing in the bottom two alongside Macy Gray.

Last weekend saw singer Macy Gray storm off the stage after being eliminated from the competition. But one audience member has now claimed that she wasn’t the only one…

The show’s judges and viewers were left shocked when Gray left the stage still in her Toad in the Hole costume. And, in the days that followed, it was reported that it took bosses around an hour to convince her to go back onto the stage.

But now an audience member has taken to Reddit to share his experience of watching the whole thing unfold.

An audience member claims The Bear also walked off stage (Credit: ITV)

The Bear on The Masked Singer also walked off stage

They claimed that Bear, who remains unknown, also faced a huge emotional walk off that wasn’t shown on TV.

According to The Express, the Reddit user alleged Bear got “very very emotional” when he found out he was in the bottom two. He apparently got so emotional that he had to leave the stage before the sing-off.

The user wrote: “What didn’t get shown on screen was how this result affected BOTH competitors. But in particular, Bear.”

He went on to allege that when Bear did come back to perform his sing-off song, it sounded very different to the one in the televised performance.

“He was very very emotional and before performing had to leave the stage. When he came back, he gave Stay a try. But the performance on TV was not the performance we all saw,” the audience member claimed.

According to the fan, Bear “fluffed the first half completely and missed half of the lyrics”. The user admitted if it was the same performance then “the editing team did a wonder on it”.

It’s all kicking off on Maya Jama’s first series of The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Everyone ‘knew’ Toad in the Hole was Macy Gray

After Toad in the Hole sang Roxette, the audience all knew it was Macy Gray. But that they all expected her to get through, until judge Jonathan Ross to choose to keep Bear instead.

The audience member concluded: “At this point we all knew it was Macy Gray. It was essentially just a Macy Gray concert. Loved it.”

Both host Joel Dommett and new judge Maya Jama have broken their silence about Macy Gray’s storm off.

Joel admitted that it was “The funniest thing I have ever seen in my life”, whereas Maya shared a short TikTok video of her watching it happen with the caption: “Me at any minor inconvenience.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to ITV for comment.

Read more: Sam Thompson’s ex slammed as she announces pregnancy

Did you think Bear on The Masked Singer sounded emotional? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!