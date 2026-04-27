The ‘iconic’ locations where ITV’s international spy drama Secret Service was filmed

Secret Service, ITV’s new international espionage thriller, sees Gemma Arterton’s spy and her supporting cast travel across the globe – and here’s where the series was actually filmed.

The new show, based on a novel by Tom Bradby, follows MI6 agent Kate (Arterton) as she suspects a Russian mole inside the UK government.

That premise takes the story far beyond Britain – even if the production didn’t always follow.

Malta was a big location for the Secret Service team (Credit: ITV)

Where was Secret Service filmed?

Secret Service was primarily shot in two places: London and Malta.

Malta has become a major production hub in recent years, thanks to tax incentives, reliable weather, and versatile architecture. It’s also hosted projects like Game of Thrones and Munich.

Where in Malta was Secret Service filmed?

Filming in Malta took place across Senglea, Dingli, and Rabat.

Senglea, part of the historic Three Cities, overlooks the Grand Harbour. Dingli offers coastal cliffs and sweeping sea views, while Rabat is known for its historic streets and catacombs.

“We had a brilliant Maltese locations team who found the most incredible villa near the coastal cliffs of Dingli with an infinity pool and numerous outbuildings. We moved to the historic streets of Rabat for the approach to the important meetings in the church, in an actual church we found in Senglea,” ITV said.

Wonder if James Bond is hanging around somewhere… (Credit: ITV)

How Secret Service recreated the MI6 building

The real MI6 HQ sits on the Thames in London, but the interiors were recreated on a custom-built set.

“We have some knowledge that the interiors are actually like so we decided that we would be best to build the interior and our locations team found an empty brutalist 1960’s building in Hayes,” ITV explained.

“Our wonderful designers and set decorators turned it into our very own SIS headquarters, built the tiger trap doors, and we used green screens behind the windows in order to drop in the views across the Thames.”

How the filming links to James Bond

There’s a clear James Bond connection throughout.

The iconic MI6 building has long been the home of the 00 section, famously featured in Skyfall. Malta has also doubled for Bond locations in The Spy Who Loved Me and For Your Eyes Only.

And, of course, Arterton herself appeared in Quantum of Solace.

Secret Service used loads of places in the UK as stand-ins (Credit: ITV)

Where else was Secret Service filmed?

Much of the UK doubled for international locations.

The Old Royal Naval College stood in for government interiors, while Harefield House in Uxbridge was used as the Prime Minister’s office.

“For our external shots of number 10, where characters might be making announcements… we used John Adam Street, which can be found around the corner from the real front door of Number 10,” the production team said.

Airport scenes weren’t filmed at RAF Northolt either – they used Farnborough International Gate instead.

Did Secret Service actually film in Moscow?

No – and that’s not surprising.

Instead, London locations were used to double for Russia and beyond. Battersea Park stood in for a Moscow square, while Clerkenwell and Victoria were used for Helsinki scenes.

Even the Russian/Finnish border was recreated in the Surrey Hills, using a Scots Pine forest to sell the illusion.

Read more: The best ITVX dramas you can stream now

Secret Service is available to stream on ITVX now. You can watch the first episode on ITV1 tonight at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think?