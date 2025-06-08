The Gold star Jack Lowden expecting first baby with wife Saoirse Ronan

Stage actor turned film star Jack Lowden is back on our screens this weekend as Kenneth Noye in series 2 of The Gold, alongside Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer and Emun Elliott.

It’s been a big year for him and his wife, four-time Oscar-nominated actress and producer, Saoirse Ronan.

The couple tied the knot in secret, in Scotland, last summer. And now – congratulations! – they are expecting their first child.

Lowden and Ronan married last year in a secret Scottish ceremony (Credit: BBC America/YouTube)

Jack Lowden and Saoirse Ronan expecting first child

Scottish actor Jack Lowden, 35, and Irish actress Saoirse Ronan, 31, are expecting their first child together.

The news is hot off the press, after Saoirse attended a red carpet event in France last week with a visible baby bump.

Since then, the couple have been photographed while out for a walk with their dog, Fran, in north London. They live together in Islington.

They married in a low-key ceremony in Edinburgh last July, with only a handful of their closest friends present, all of whom were sworn to secrecy.

Ronan enjoyed early success in her career, but she has always wanted to be a mum, too (Credit: The Late Late Show/YouTube)

Being a parent is a ‘dream’ of Saoirse’s

The Mail reports that Saoirse and Jack are “thrilled” to be on the road to parenthood.

“I became successful when I was quite young,” it quotes her as saying. “It meant that by the time I found my partner, I’m at the stage where if it happened, I would like to have a kid. I’ve always wanted that.”

She has described him as her “partner in crime, life and love”. Jack calls her a “force of nature, on and off screen”.

Jack just celebrated his 35th birthday, on June 2. He grew up in the Scottish village of Oxton, and revealed in 2019 that he is an IVF baby.

“And so is my brother. Down there [England] was one of the few places that was doing it,” he told the Standard.

He and Saoirse have been in a relationship since 2018.

The Gold returns to BBC One on Sunday 8 June at 9pm. Or stream the whole series now in iPlayer.

Read more: Inside Dani Dyer’s wedding – 10k dress, surprise theme, celeb guest facing backlash, second dress and dad Danny’s contribution

Thoughts on this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.