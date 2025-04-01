It seems a huge star of The Chase will soon be on our screens in a completely different light, as Mark Labbett ‘signs up’ for reality dating show Celebs Go Dating following his relationship break-up.

The Chase star, best known as The Beast, is reportedly joining the series’ new lineup of celebrities looking for love. Mark’s move comes one year after his break-up with TV presenter Hayley Palmer, 42.

Before their separation, the couple had spoken about marriage, despite their 17-year age difference. But last May, Mark called time on their romance.

The Chase star Mark Labbett looking for new relationship as he ‘joins Celebs Go Dating’

But now, sources have alleged to The Sun that the 59-year-old Chaser is stepping into a new role, where he is no longer The Beast. Instead, he’ll be himself, as he tries to find love.

The new season of Celebs Go Dating starts very soon, and it looks like Mark will be one of the stars taking place.

The source said: “Everyone loves the Chasers and The Beast has a big fan base of his own. Nearly a year on from his split, Mark is ready to find the one.”

It is believed that Mark is “intrigued” to see how love gurus Paul Brunson and Anna Williamson will “handle his approach to dating”.

Mark and Hayley split last May (Credit: ITV)

Mark’s break-up

Signing up for the show is quite the relationship statement from Mark. And it comes just a few months after he opened up about the end of his relationship with Hayley.

In November, he revealed that his age was part of the reason the couple decided to go their separate ways. And, after explaining he wasn’t looking for love, he now appears to have made a U-turn.

He said: “She is a lovely lady and I was lucky to date her for a year. But it’s me I got old. There has been no one since Hayley. I’m not saying there won’t be another one, but I am certainly not looking.”

But since he seems to be joining Celebs Go Dating then it seems his mind has changed!

ED! has contacted Mark’s reps for comment.

