The Apprentice candidate says they’ll ‘regret mistake for rest of their life’ in heated episode 7 boardroom

The Apprentice episode 7 saw another candidate leave the process after one of the most heated boardrooms of the series so far – and the fired contestant has already named who they think should win.

Following last week’s disastrous Egypt trip and triple firing, the remaining candidates were tasked with creating a “gamified VR product”. In simple terms: a virtual-reality fitness game aimed at gym-goers.

For one team, aside from some criticism over their logo and a shaky pitch, the task went relatively smoothly. For the other team, things quickly fell apart.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

By the end of the task, three candidates found themselves back in the boardroom: Levi Hague, Rajan Gill, and project manager Lawrence Rosenberg.

Levi, Lawrence, and Rajan ended up in the boardroom (Credit: BBC)

Who was fired in The Apprentice episode 7?

Rajan Gill was fired in episode 7 of The Apprentice.

The decision surprised some viewers, especially since Lawrence had been the project manager and his team secured four times less investment than their rivals.

Lawrence’s management during the task also came under scrutiny in the boardroom. When Lord Sugar asked who he would bring back with him, Lawrence replied: “With respect, Lord Sugar, I think you have made your mind quite clear on Levi, so I’ll need to bring him back as well.”

Sugar wasn’t impressed.

“I find it a bit naughty… that’s not the way this process is supposed to work,” he told him.

Sugar also suggested Lawrence had brought Levi back partly to avoid being the only person held accountable for the team’s branding decisions.

“Your own words hung yourself,” Sugar said.

When Sugar accused Lawrence of making a “nasty move”, the candidate admitted: “I’ll regret that for the rest of my life.”

Despite the criticism, it wasn’t Lawrence who was sent home. Instead, Sugar focused on overall performance across the series.

“I’m going on a gut feeling here, it may not be fair, but Rajan: you’re fired,” he told him.

Will Karishma win? (Credit: BBC)

Rajan Gill names the candidate he thinks should win

Speaking after leaving the process, Rajan described his experience on the show as “bittersweet”.

“Well, it’s never a great feeling,” he said. “As candidates, we put so much into the process, so there is disappointment when you’re sitting there in the boardroom and you see Lord Sugar’s finger point across towards you.”

He compared the experience to competing at the Olympics.

“If you’re watching the Olympics, you wouldn’t say the people who don’t win are losers. They made it to the Olympics,” he explained.

“Being part of the show is such an incredible accolade that I’ll always keep with me. So yes, it’s definitely bittersweet.”

When asked which candidate he would hire, Rajan singled out one of the current favourites to win the series: Karishma Vijay.

“From what I’ve seen, I would hire Karishma,” he said.

“Watching the show, I feel like on every single task there’s always an element of Karishma involved. I think she’s fantastic.”

“She always contributes to the success of the task, she has a speciality in certain areas, and she’s very adaptable.”

“And she’s very fair to work with. She’s a lovely girl.”

Read more:

The Apprentice continues every Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think?