You’re fired! The Apprentice episode 6 ends on rare firing for third time in the show’s history

The Apprentice episode 6 sends the remaining candidates to Egypt for one of the series’ biggest tasks so far. However, viewers may have noticed something unusual at the start of the episode: Lord Sugar is nowhere to be seen.

Series 20 has already sent contestants selling flowers, creating questionable children’s books, and racing around Hong Kong in search of obscure items.

This week’s challenge shifts the action to El Gouna, Egypt, where the candidates must organise corporate away days and prepare meals for their clients.

Needless to say, it doesn’t go smoothly. One team finishes the task at a loss, setting up a rare firing.

***Warning: spoilers for The Apprentice episode 6 ahead***

Lord Sugar is nowhere to be seen until the end of the episode (Credit: BBC)

Where was Lord Sugar?

Most episodes of The Apprentice follow a familiar formula. The candidates climb into taxis and arrive at a location where Lord Sugar, alongside Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, introduces the task before sending them off to begin the challenge.

Episode 6 breaks from that tradition. Instead of meeting the candidates in person, the episode begins at the Apprentice house. That part isn’t entirely unusual — last week’s flower task was introduced in the garden.

What is unusual is that neither Sugar nor his advisers appear at all. Instead, the candidates discover a postcard pushed through the letterbox explaining their next destination: El Gouna in Egypt. The note outlines their travel details, timings, and the task awaiting them abroad.

Lord Sugar has occasionally skipped the in-person briefing before. In previous seasons, he has dialled in remotely, delivered instructions via video messages, or even appeared through hologram-style presentations.

However, it’s rare for all three — Sugar, Brady, and Campbell — to be absent from the opening entirely. In fact, viewers don’t see Tim and Karren until the candidates have already arrived in Egypt.

All three candidates left the process (Credit: BBC)

Who was fired in The Apprentice episode 6?

The boardroom brings one of the most brutal moments of the season so far, with three candidates fired at once.

Andrea Cooper, Megan Ruiter, and Carrington Saunders are all dismissed from the process, marking a rare triple firing. Rather than welcoming surviving contestants back to the house, Lord Sugar delivers a blunt message.

“I know you’re expecting to see who’s coming back to the house. Well, no one is coming back to the house.”

While double firings have become more common in recent years, three candidates leaving in one episode remains unusual. Outside of the semi-final interview stage, it has only happened twice before in the show’s history.

The first came in 2014 during series 10, when Steven Ugoalah, Sarah Dales, and Ella-Jade Bitton were all fired in one episode. The second occurred in 2017, when Anisa Topan, Andrew Brady, and Charles Burns were dismissed together.

Episode 6 marks the third triple firing in the show’s history — and it arrives after some fans had openly called for it to return. In past discussions online, viewers said they missed the harsher boardroom moments of earlier seasons.

Whether or not fans wanted it, the latest episode proves Lord Sugar is still willing to clear the board when a task goes badly wrong.

The Apprentice continues every Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

