Viewers of Strictly last night (November 30) were left baffled after host Tess Daly made an “embarrassing” comment to Chris McCausland.

During Saturday night’s live show, comedian Chris and pro dancer Dianne Buswell performed a Quickstep to Anything Goes for Musicals Week. Despite a positive reaction from the audience, fans were left disappointed when their score from the judges only totalled up to 32.

Viewers were confused by Tess’ remark to contestant Chris (Credit: BBC)

Tess Daly ’embaressing’ comment to Strictly star Chris McCausland

However, that wasn’t the only thing they were thrown off by. When Dianne and Chris finished their dance, the pair celebrated after Dianne expressed how happy she was with Chris.

When they walked over to host Tess to receive their critique from the panel, she was heard telling Chris: “Can you see how happy she is with you?”

As many viewers and fans of Chris already know, he is completely blind due to a condition called retinitis pigmentosa.

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by viewers who were completely mystified by Tess’ strange question.

Chris is competing on Strictly completely blind (Credit: BBC)

Viewers reaction

“Tess Daly asking Chris “can you see how happy she is with you?” Course she can’t, he’s blind you idiot!” one user wrote.

“Did Tess just ask Chris, the blind comedian, if he could see how happy he’s made Dianne? [Bleep] me,” another person shared.

“Has anyone actually told the judges or Tess that Chris is blind or??” a third remarked.

“What did Tess just ask Chris…” a fourth said.

“No way did Tess just say to Chris “Can you see how happy she is?”” a fifth shared.

