Tell Me Lies season 3 could be setting up big Stephen twist after episode 4 leaves fans ‘screaming’

Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 4 delivers one of the show’s biggest twists yet, placing Wrigley firmly at the centre of the 2015 timeline and forcing viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew.

Back in season 2, Bree was repeatedly contacted by a mysterious, unknown number. In one moment, she begged the caller: “Please, just leave me alone. I want to feel like a good person again.”

Speculation ran wild. Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer confirmed it was not Stephen and not Oliver, and that only deepened the mystery.

Episode 4 finally provides the answer, and the fallout could reshape the rest of Tell Me Lies.

***Warning: spoilers for Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 4 ahead***

It was Wrigley all along (Credit: Disney+)

Wrigley’s secret revealed in Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 4

Episode 4 confirms that Bree’s mystery caller was Wrigley all along.

The reveal comes near the end of the episode, when Stephen notices Wrigley and Bree exchanging looks on the dance floor. Suspicious, he checks Wrigley’s phone and uncovers a trail of recent calls and FaceTimes between the pair.

In hindsight, the clues were always there. Back in season 1, Wrigley jokingly said about Bree, “I’m stealing your wife.” What once felt like throwaway banter now reads as deliberate foreshadowing.

So what happens next? According to Jackson White, who plays Stephen, the secret will not stay buried for long.

“He’s gonna hold on to it. He keeps secrets. He feeds off secrets, and he’s going to unleash it in a bloody manner,” White teased in an interview with Swooon.

What if Wrigley has another plan? (Credit: Disney+)

Fans question whether Wrigley is hiding a bigger plan

The twist left many viewers stunned, but not everyone is convinced it played out exactly as it appeared.

Some fans struggled to believe Wrigley would be careless enough to leave his phone unlocked and unattended in front of Stephen. One Reddit user questioned how he could be “this stupid”.

“Leaving the phone unattended AND without a password AND in front of Stephen? Please let this be some kind of an elaborate plan,” they wrote.

That idea has quickly become the dominant theory online. Some viewers believe Wrigley may have deliberately baited Stephen, allowing him and Bree to eventually turn the tables.

“The way he blatantly left his phone made me wonder if he did it on purpose,” one fan speculated. “For the first time, Wrigley might actually be manipulating Stephen.”

Others were less generous. One viewer dismissed the reveal as “ridiculous”, writing that the characters are “horrible friends” with “the worst judgement”.

Another summed up the mood more bluntly: “Stephen and his damn smirk after looking at Wrigley’s phone. I screamed.”

Tell Me Lies season 3 episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Disney Plus now.

