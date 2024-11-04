Susanna Reid ‘snubs’ Phillip Schofield following his TV comeback

Host of ITV’s GMB Susanna Reid had a blunt response when questioned about Phillip Schofield and his recent TV comeback.

Phillip, who worked for ITV for decades, left the network last year before admitting he had an affair with a younger colleague. He described the relationship as “unwise” but “not illegal”. The former This Morning presenter admitted he lied to his family and everyone at work about the affair, causing a huge scandal.

Following the backlash, Phillip remained out of the public domain for over a year. Attempting to launch a TV comeback, he starred in his own Channel 5 show, Cast Away, recently.

Phillip starred in Channel 5’s Cast Away (Credit: Channel 5)

Susanna Reid ‘snubs’ Phillip Schofield

During a new interview with The Times, Susanna was asked about her former ITV colleague Phillip and his new show.

Despite working for the same network for many years, the presenter seemingly didn’t have much to say about the 62-year-old.

“I didn’t watch it, and I don’t know him,” she bluntly said about Phillip.

Susanna praises Holly in recent interview (Credit: ITV)

Susanna praises Holly Willoughby

Soon after Phillip left ITV, Holly announced she was leaving This Morning, which she co-presented with Phillip for over 10 years.

Holly, however, hasn’t left the network altogether and remains a host for Dancing On Ice. Phillip used to also present the show with her but has since been replaced by Stephen Mulhern.

Following her departure, Susanna only had good things to say about Holly for Woman & Home’s February issue.

“I used to see her very occasionally, as even though they’re in the studio next door, they’re on at a different time,” she said.

“Over the past year, the times I’ve seen her she’s been her typical, normal, smiling, bright, happy, strong self.”

“She’s an exceptional, clever, funny, brilliant presenter,” Susanna continued.

