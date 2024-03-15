Suranne Jones to play UK prime minister in The Choice, a new political thriller from Netflix

Netflix has announced some seriously tasty new TV dramas, and top of our watch list is political thriller The Choice – starring Suranne Jones as the UK PM!

Now THAT is someone who would get our vote…

The popular screen actress, 45, will lead the cast of The Choice which is set to start filming any day now. And the series is one of several very exciting new projects from the streaming service. There’s even a Jamie Dornan drama, where he plays twins… Two Jamie’s? Yep, that gets our backing too!

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Suranne Jones series The Choice, as well as the other highlights from the Netflix announcement.

Actress Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack (Credit: Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

Suranne Jones stars in political thriller The Choice on Netflix

One of TV’s most bankable actresses, Manchester-born Suranne Jones, will lead the cast of The Choice on Netflix. But that’s not all, she is also an executive producer on the series.

The Choice is a political thriller in which Suranne plays a recently-elected UK prime minister Abigail Dalton. She must fight for office thanks to a healthcare crisis.

French actress and two-time Oscar nominee Julie Delpy also stars in the cast of The Choice. She will portray Vivienne Toussaint, the first female French president campaigning for re-election.

The series, from Bridge of Spies and Treason writer Matt Charman, focuses on an international summit between the two leaders that goes seriously wrong when when Dalton’s husband is kidnapped and Toussaint is blackmailed.

The two women find themselves in a fierce rivalry where their political futures and lives hang in the balance. The show’s synopsis reveals: “Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?”

The five-part series begins filming in the spring.

Who else is in the cast of The Choice?

As well as leading actors Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy, the supporting cast for The Choice includes Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star Corey Mylchreest. He’ll play Toussaint’s stepson Matheo Lewis.

Meanwhile, Gangs of London actor Lucian Msamati will play Dalton’s chief of staff Kofi Adomako. Top Boy star Ashley Thomas stars as Dr Alex Anderson, Dalton’s husband. James Cosmo will portray Dalton’s father Max, whose health is ailing. Some of you might remember the actor from series 19 of Celebrity Big Brother. He finished in fourth place.

French Jehnny Beth, recently seen in BAFTA-winning Anatomy of a Fall, will play Toussaint’s chief of staff Adrienne Pelletier.

Jamie Dornan as Elliot in the cast of The Tourist series 2 (Credit: Two Brothers/Steffan Hill)

Jamie Dornan to play twins in The Undertow

Netflix also announced The Undertow, a crime noir starring and executive produced by Jamie Dornan – who plays twins!

The Undertow is the English adaptation of Norwegian series Twin, which starred Game of Thrones legend Kristofer Hivju – aka the frisky Tormund Giantsbane.

In the story, Jamie will portray twins Adam and Lee – identical twins who have led very different lives, but both loved the same woman. A synopsis of the Norwegian series says: “When a young mother is responsible for the accidental death of her husband, she persuades the dead husband’s identical twin to take his identity.”

Station Eleven actress Mackenzie Davis will play Adam’s wife Nicola, who is trapped in a loveless marriage. The Control Room star Iain de Caestecker also stars, alongside Vigil’s Gary Lewis.

What other Netflix shows were announced?

Netflix has also commissioned a season seven of Black Mirror. Bear Hunt with Bear Grylls and hosted by Holly Willoughby is also on the horizon. It is described as a new action-packed competition which “sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world’s most fearsome predators… Bear Grylls!”

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders fans will be looking forward to the new series from Steven Knight. House of Guinness is a new historical series about the Guinness dynasty.

Additionally, Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne have written a four-parter called Adolescence. The show is “an ambitious crime drama told in a real-time, one-shot style”.

The Witness is a true crime drama about the tragic murder of Rachel Nickell.

The Choice starring Suranne Jones is expected to stream on Netflix in 2025.

