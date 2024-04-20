Sue Radford ‘exhausted’ as she shares fears over keeping her kids safe on holiday: ‘So hard’

22 Kids And Counting star Sue Radford expressed her exhaustion this week as she tried to keep her children safe while on vacation.

Sue, who shares all 22 of her children with her husband Noel Radford, recently took a holiday to Disney World Florida. While documenting the trip on their joint family Instagram, it appears they had a blast.

However, keeping her children safe from the warm weather was a challenge for the parents,

‘We are exhausted’

In an Instagram Story post, Sue shared a snapshot of one of her sons sitting in the seat of a vehicle with no rooftop.

Smiling with a red Spiderman cap on, Sue explained how eventful their day had been.

“It’s been so hot today we’ve spent most of the day keeping the sun off the kids’ heads and faces which has been so hard as they keep throwing the hats off between sun cream and hats,” she wrote.

“We are exhausted,” Sue added with a sleeping face emoji.

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford concerned for her children in the heat (Credit: Instagram)

Emphasising how hot it was, Sue showed off the sunscreen lotion she was using, which was SPF 70.

She wrote: “Also who knew you could get this factor and factor 100. It’s brilliant.”

Sue was using 70 SPF sunscreen (Credit: Instagram)

‘The kids are absolutely loving it’

In an Instagram post shared on April 10, the Radford family showed off their holiday at Disney with a series of snapshots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radford Family (@theradfordfamily)

“A few pictures from the last few days. As you can probably tell from the pictures the kids are absolutely loving it,” they wrote.

“We had such a lovely day at Typhoon lagoon yesterday it’s the first time we’ve actually been to this water park and we will definitely be going back.”

Read more: Sue and Noel Radford admit they’re ‘open’ to penning another book: ‘It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time’

22 Kids and Counting is on Channel 5 today (April 20) at 9.10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.