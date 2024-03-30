Sue and Noel Radford admit they’re ‘open’ to penning another book: ‘It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time’

Sue and Noel Radford have opened up about their plans for the future, revealing that they have something they’re keen to do again planned.

The couple – whose show, 22 Kids and Counting airs today (Saturday, March 30) – recently released a book, which has become an instant bestseller.

Sue and Noel have written a book (Credit: ITV)

Sue and Noel Radford on new book

The couple’s new book, The Radford Family: Making Life Count, has rapidly climbed the book charts, becoming a best seller in a matter of days.

Following the success of their memoir, the couple did an interview with the Manchester Evening News, in which they hinted at more books to come in the future.

In the interview, they described the book as a collection of uplifting and personal stories about navigating family life. It also gives them the opportunity to set some things straight.

“It was a case of we kind of want to put a few things straight. We do get a bit of negativity, although most of it is positive and we do have a big fanbase which is lovely,” Sue said.

Sue and Noel Radford ‘open’ to penning another book

Sue then continued. “But it was just good for us to talk about our journey from where we started all the way through so that people can see we’ve had ups and downs, we’ve had some really tough times in our lives, but we’ve definitely come out stronger because of it,” she then said.

Later in the interview, Sue revealed she’d be open to penning another book.

“We’d definitely be open to doing another book. We really enjoyed this one as it’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” she said.

Noel was 17 when Sue was pregnant at 13 (Credit: ITV)

Sue and Noel hit back at claims he should have been ‘arrested’

Elsewhere in their book, Sue and Noel hit back at claims that Noel should have been arrested for getting Sue – who was 13 at the time – pregnant.

Noel was 17 at the time.

“Noel just said when he was 18 he had left home. He also forgot to add that he was [bleep]ing 13 year olds and getting them pregnant,” one fan has written in the past.

Addressing the comments in the book, Noel said: “Some of the comments from people were brutal – that I should have been arrested and things like that. Even though I was just 17 – still a kid, including in the eyes of the law. But it doesn’t bother me. People will say what they like. I don’t care what they say.”

22 Kids and Counting airs today (Saturday, March 30) at 9.25am on Channel 5 and My5.

