Strictly Come Dancing under fire following “unfair” addition to show

Strictly Come Dancing has come under criticism from viewers this evening, as a new feature was unveiled on the show.

Tonight, as well as performing their individual dances, the seven remaining couples also took part in a “Samba-thon”, all taking to the floor together to samba around one another.

Strictly fans are defending Chris McCausland following tonight’s Samba-thon (Credit: BBC)

One by one, couples were asked to leave the floor by the judges, battling it out to be the last one standing.

Dance-a-thons were once an annual feature on the show, but had not been seen since 2018’s Lindy Hop-a-thon.

Strictly’s Samba-thon causes controversy

However, the dance-a-thon’s long-awaited return doesn’t seem to have gone down well.

Following the contest, which saw Chris McCausland eliminated first and JB Gill eventually crowned winner, many took to social media to brand it “unfair”.

“I’m sorry but the sambathon was very discriminatory against Chris,” One person tweeted, “He had no perception of where the others were and wasn’t able to do half the moves the other couples were doing because he had to be connected to Dianne, very poor form.”

Another person agreed: “Yeah I do wanna say I don’t think that Sambathon was entirely fair, this was such a weird year to bring it back. Chris was at an obvious disadvantage and there was no accomodations or considerations made for him, do better BBC”.

Okay fuck it yeah I do wanna say I don’t think that Sambathon was entirely fair, this was such a weird year to bring it back. Chris was at an obvious disadvantage and there were no accommodations or considerations made for him, do better BBC#StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/xxMluCnSKn — Ethan – protect trans lives (@hey_its_ethan_) November 23, 2024

A third person also said: “To have a group samba elimination is wholly against any visually impaired participant. How are they supposed to have any spatial awareness? They’re literally disadvantaged from the start. Terribly insensitive move from the show.”

“I’m disappointed.” Said a fourth, “That was so weighted against Chris, really felt unfair. He couldn’t see Dianne or the others, and had to cope with extra noise and sensory issues. I really hope he doesn’t end up going because of that early elimination now.”

