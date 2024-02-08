Strictly fans go wild over saucy backstage tour snaps: ‘Is it hot in here or is it just me’

Strictly fans were left feeling hot under the collar after one star shared a slew of saucy snaps that revealed exactly what’s been going on behind-the-scenes of this year’s tour.

The latest series, won by Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, wrapped last year – but the 2023 gang have since headed on the road for the Strictly tour.

And while fans have been able to see the cast strut their stuff on the dance floor, star Nikita Kuzmin has given fans a look at what’s going on backstage – and it’s rather cheeky!

Graziano was one of many stars in the cheeky snaps (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly 2023 line-up on tour

The Strictly tour kicked off last month and has seen the likes of Bobby Brazier, Angela Scanlon and Layton Williams travel up and down the UK – performing for their thousands of fans.

There’s also been rumours of romance behind-the-scenes with champ Ellie and EastEnders star Bobby. Apparently the pair have enjoyed dates and even a “cheeky snog“. Neither Ellie nor Bobby have addressed the rumours surrounding them though.

And on Wednesday (February 7) Nikita took to his Instagram to give fans an insight into what goes down when the Strictly cast are not on the dance floor.

Strictly star shares cheeky snaps from tour

In one snap, Vito, Graziano di Prima and Kai Widdrington posed topless backstage with a strategically positioned emoji covering Graziano’s modesty.

For a second photo, Layton Williams stripped off totally nude, with topless Graziano stepping in to cover his bottom with a towel. Graziano was back showing his tattooed body in the third photo. Topless and in their boxers, Bobby was sandwiched between dancers Graziano and Vito.

Strictly fans swoon at snaps

Fans went wild of the cheeky Strictly cast snaps. Rushing to the comments section, one person penned: “Think we need a calendar boys!”

Someone else added: “Is it hot in here or just me? Somebody throw cold water on me please !!!” A third quipped: “Looks like so much fun is going on.” Echoing their thoughts, another smitten follower wrote: “The behind the scenes of this tour looks like a riot!” A fifth proclaimed: “I am starting a petition to remove the emojis.”

