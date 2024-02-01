Kai Widdrington ‘booed’ during Strictly tour as he spills secret about Nikita Kuzmin

In the latest Strictly tour news, Kai Widdington received a roar of boos after telling tales on fellow dancer Nikita Kuzmin.

Performing at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Kai reprised his partnership with Angela Rippon for the tour. Last series, Angela became the show’s oldest contestant to date.

“I’ve worked in television for 57 years and I’ve appeared in front of huge audiences,” she expressed. “Liverpool, thank you so much for such a wonderful reception. It is great to see you Liverpool.”

Kai and Angela are currently performing on the Strictly tour (Credit: BBC)

Strictly tour: Kai exposes Nikita to thousands of fans

After Angela received her well-deserved praise, Kai decided to expose a secret about Nikita, which certainly got a reaction from the crowd.

“I know Mr Nikita Kuzmin said ‘Thank you Liverpool for such a warm welcome’ and he’s happy to be here. He’s actually a Manchester United fan so I’ll just leave that there,” he said.

In on the joke, the crowd booed after Kai revealed the alleged revelation.

While Nikita might be a supporter of Liverpool’s rival football team, it seems they weren’t too bothered as Nikita was crowned glitterball winner that evening.

Angela doesn’t want the ‘tour to end’

Having a blast every night, Angela revealed in a video alongside Kai that she is having the best time.

With the tour already halfway through, the iconic reader stated, “Time flies when you’re having fun.”

In her caption, she wrote: “I can’t believe we’re halfway through the tour already. I don’t want it to end!”

Showing off her impressive moves, Angela revealed she has already received two 10s from the judges on the tour.

