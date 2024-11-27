Strictly spin-off It Takes Two is helmed by Janette Manrara and Fleur East who chat to contestants, pros, judges and special guests about all things Strictly glitz and glamour.

Despite popping up on our screen most evenings on BBC2, some viewers have called for Janette to be axed from the show.

Janette shares hosting responsibilities with Fleur East (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara shares It Takes Two update

The dancing pro has faced criticism from viewers who are eager to have Fleur East as the presenter of the spin-off, full-time.

Although Janette is a Strictly star and dancing pro herself, it seems musician Fleur has won over the hearts of the ITT audience. Especially after she became emotional on Monday night’s show when reflecting on Jamie Borthwick’s time in the competition.

Now, Janette has reacted to the outcry on social media with her own ITT update.

Janette told her followers on Wednesday afternoon: “Hi team. Guess where I am. It Takes Two, baby. I can’t believe we only have… what two weeks left?” Someone in the background was then heard confirming this, to which Janette continued: “Two weeks left. Two and a half weeks.”

She added: “Two weeks left of It Takes Two. That flew by, didn’t it? What a series. What a series.”

Meanwhile, fans have flocked to social media to share their thoughts. One penned: “Fleur is an easier watch than [Janette], get rid of Janette and have Fleur as the presenter.”

Other viewers disagree with claims Janette should be axed (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans react

Another responded: “Pretty please.”

“Say it again Fleur is much better on this than Janette,” chimed in another.

Elsewhere, others disagreed. One said: “I’m the opposite. Will only watch when Janette is presenting.”

“”Seriously? Janette runs rings around Fleur,” agreed another.

Fleur was emotional on ITT on Monday (Credit: BBC)

Janette was a dancing pro on Strictly from 2013 to 2020. She has been a host on the companion show since 2021. Previously, she shared hosting duties with Rylan Clark.

Rylan was replaced by Fleur just last year.

Fleur typically presents the show earlier on in the week, whilst Janette hosts the programme on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The duo have then alternated hosting responsibilities on Fridays throughout the 2024 series.

