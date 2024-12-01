Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas previously revealed she’d go back to her younger self if she could and say: “You’re fine as you are.”

The 64-year-old pro dancer underwent breast augmentation in 2002. In an interview three years ago, Shirley revealed that she did it to “save” her marriage.

However, the Strictly judge decided to have her breast implants removed in 2019 for medical reasons. She now values “inner beauty” more than physical appearance.

Why Strictly’s Shirley Ballas got breast implants

While speaking to The Guardian before having her implants removed, Shirley said she got them the first place because she lacked confidence.

However, older Shirley is much wiser and content with herself. “If I could go back to my younger self, I would say: ‘You’re fine as you are, and God makes people in different ways; we’re all different shapes and sizes,'” the singer said.

She now believes that “it’s inner beauty that counts the most”. But a younger Shirley resorted to cosmetic surgery when people in her life made her feel less than.

I had breast implants done to save my marriage. It was the sorriest day of my life.

“But I think when you have people telling you different things about yourself, it’s like chip, chip, chip, and you don’t believe anything you’ve got is nice or pretty,” she confessed.

Shirley came to realise that she got implants because she was “searching to find something that was beautiful”.

In a different interview with The Daily Mail, the Strictly judge claimed that she got the breast implants to save her marriage with her ex-husband Corky Ballas. She accused Corky of having “multiple girlfriends”.

“I gave up my life for that man… he’d say: ‘You’re too fat, what’s that mole on your chin? Your nose is crooked, you need a nose job. Your breasts are too small,'” Shirley claimed.

“I had breast implants done to save my marriage. It was the sorriest day of my life,” she continued. Shirley went from a 32B to a 34DD.

But Shirley’s last marriage ended regardless. She and Corky divorced in 2007 after being together 22 years. They share a son named Mark.

She got them removed

Shirley had the implants removed after realising they would make mammogram screening more difficult. It came after her mother and aunt were diagnosed with cancer.

Although Shirley has found confidence in herself, she has been vocal about attracting the wrong kind of men to her life.

The Strictly judge’s father left her, her mother and her brother David when she was just two. She was raised by a single mother and having grown up without a healthy father figure in her life, she said: “There was no gauge, really – what you’re looking for when you get married, how should a man treat you?”

She never realised when she was poorly treated by her partners because to her it was “acceptable”.

Shirley and boyfriend Danny Taylor met in 2018 and sadly split earlier this month after being together for six years. Speaking of her then-boyfriend, she said at the time: “He’s just a really, really good man. He’s definitely restored some confidence in me that perhaps I had when David was alive, but I haven’t had since.”

