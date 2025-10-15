BBC shares statement on behind-the-scenes Strictly ‘feud’ between Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood

The BBC has responded to claims that a feud is going on behind-the-scenes at Strictly between Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood.

The two judges are firm favourites on the glitzy BBC One show, with Craig joining in 2004 and Shirley making her debut as head judge in 2017, replacing the late Len Goodman.

However, it has recently been claimed that an apparent feud is going on between Shirley and Craig. According to an insider, the recent Strictly format shake-up – that has seen Shirley no longer be the only judge to have a deciding vote – has apparently “caused a change in the power dynamic”.

What’s more, at the weekend, the pair shared a heated exchange while live on the show. But now, the Beeb has issued a statement on Shirley and Craig’s alleged ‘rift’.

Shirley and Craig’s ‘feud’ on Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing returned to screens last weekend for its epic Movie Night special. However, while on the programme, Shirley and Craig had a heated exchange after watching YouTuber George Clarke’s performance.

Shirley noted that George’s performance was “synchronised to perfection” and branded the routine “unbelievable”.

However, Craig then chimed in and fired back at Shirley. He said: “I don’t agree with you. I think it was out of sync, a lot actually.”

A shocked Shirley responded: “From that end of the desk it might look one way but from this end of the desk, it looked bloody fabulous love.”

There’s ‘a change in the power dynamic’

Following their on-air clash, a source discussed the alleged ‘feud’ between Shirley and Craig with The Sun.

“The judges are all big characters with large egos so it’s no surprise tension can arise sometimes. Although Shirley is still technically the head judge, losing her power in the dance-off has caused a change in the power dynamic,” the insider alleged.

They added: “On Saturday night’s show, Craig wasn’t afraid to call Shirley out – even in front of the celebrity guest judge Cynthia Erivo. It took Shirley aback as he doubled down despite her protests.

“She’s used to asserting authority over the others but Craig will always say what he really thinks. It made for an awkward watch.”

BBC slams ‘ridiculous’ claims

However, following the ‘feud’ reports, a Strictly spokesperson has told Metro: “This story is absolute nonsense and it’s clear that the anonymous ‘source’ quoted in it has no inside knowledge of Strictly.

“Our judges are all on great terms and, while the casting vote is now shared between them, Shirley remains Strictly Come Dancing’s Head Judge.”

