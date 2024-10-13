The Strictly Come Dancing results are in and it’s bad news for injury-struck Nick Knowles.

Nick and Luba Mushtuk danced their Movie Week Charleston on the show last night (October 12). However, after battling back from not one but two injuries, there was one mountain that Nick sadly couldn’t climb…

Shayne and Nancy found themselves in the bottom two with Nick and Luba (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Nick bids farewell to the show

Tonight’s Strictly results show saw Nick and Luba in the dance-off against Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu.

Both couples performed their routines again. Shayne and Nancy danced their cha cha to Ain’t No Love (Ain’t No Use) by Sub Sub featuring Melanie Williams. Then, Nick and Luba performed their Charleston to Rain on the Roof from the film Paddington 2.

After both couples had danced for a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts. Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Shayne and Nancy. Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke also voted to save Shayne and Nancy.

With three votes in favour of Shayne and Nancy, they won the majority vote, meaning that Nick and Luba would be leaving the competition. Head judge Shirley Ballas also agreed and said she would have decided to save Shayne and Nancy.

Nick paid tribute to Luba in his exit statement (Credit: BBC)

‘I’ve loved doing it’

When asked by Tess Daly about their time on the show, Nick said: “I’ve really, really been surprised by how much I’ve loved doing it and by two things that happen. One is how much you care each week, and the other is how much you don’t want to let down your partner. The only reason I could do this is simply because of Luba’s changes, she’s been amazing.”

Luba added: “I’ve never met someone as determined as you, and I remember you saying that if you do your best, you’ll be very happy. I think you did more than your best. Thank you.”

When asked by Tess about his partner Luba, Nick said: “Luba’s been amazing and just been so fabulous every day. And I should say thank you also to all the background staff, the physios, all the people that have actually got me through this week, and to all of my fellow competitors who have been absolutely astounding, beautiful people. There are some amazing dancers up there, and I will love watching the rest of the series.”

Nick’s danced his last routine in the Strictly ballroom (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

While Strictly fans said it was the “correct result”, many were shocked that Shayne found himself in the bottom two.

“The correct result although I’m shocked by other person who ended up in the dance-off, especially as they’ve had a few strong weeks recently. It just goes to show nobody is safe,” said one.

“The right result, he just wasn’t fit and able to give it 100%. Looks like Shayne not as popular as he thinks!” another said.

“Thought it may have Dr Punam [Krishan] vs Nick in the dance off this week… Surprised at Shayne tho,” said another. “Wow, surprised to see Shayne in the dance-off but predicted Nick. Right choice to go. I hope he can fully recovery from those injuries,” another then added.

“Wow, shocked about Shayne!! He was quite good, I thought either Punam or Sam [Quek] would be down there!!” said another.

“Really surprised Shayne was down there!!” another agreed.

