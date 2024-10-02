Strictly’s Nick Knowles accused of ‘humiliating’ co-star as he’s hit by ‘inappropriate behaviour’ claims

Strictly star Nick Knowles has hit the headlines today (October 2) after being accused of “belittling” a woman he appeared alongside on an episode of hit BBC show DIY SOS: The Big Build.

Nick has fronted the renovation show since it started in 1999. The claims allegedly refer to an episode filmed in 2018 in North Shields during a home renovation for a family with a young disabled child.

The presenter – who is paired with Luba Mushtuk on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing – is alleged to have made string of lewd and offensive remarks to the woman.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

The incident is said to have happened on the set of DIY SOS: The Big Build (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles accused of ‘belittling’ woman on set of DIY SOS

Speaking to The Sun, the unnamed woman claimed she was left feeling embarrassed over what she called the star’s “inappropriate” behaviour.

The woman, who was 26 at the time, claimed she was interviewed by Nick for the show. She also went on to allege that he turned up late after sleeping in a van, and appeared hungover.

While telling her about his night out, she claimed Nick referred to the women in the North East as “munters”. He is also said to have told her that she was the “first good-looking woman he’d seen” in North Shields.

Then, when the woman dropped her microphone down her top, she claimed Nick said: “It’s a shame that’s not a camera.”

‘He can’t be expected to remember everyone he’s met’

The woman went on to allege: “I was mortified. He humiliated me in a very personal way in front of the whole crew. It was offensive. He was in his late fifties. He was being so inappropriate and I felt belittled. I had been looking forward to meeting him and he ruined the whole experience for me.”

She then went on to admit: “I remember just laughing along and feeling awkward. There were other people around and everyone was there to do a good deed for a little girl. I didn’t want to spoil that special moment.”

The woman also said that she posed for a picture with Nick. She added that he didn’t touch her or make any kind of pass at her.

The BBC refused to comment, but does have robust processes in place if issues are raised. Nick’s agent has been contacted for comment.

The Sun shared a reply from the TV star, saying Nick said he had “encountered hundreds of people in the course of his work and cannot be expected to remember what he has said to everyone he has met”.

Nick and Luba Mushtuk are gearing up for their next live performance this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Movie Week: Nick Knowles to dance the Charleston

On this week’s Strictly Come Dancing, it’s Movie Week. Nick and Luba will dance the Charleston to Rain on the Roof from Paddington 2.

It comes after he was almost forced to miss last week’s live show after injuring his arm while changing a tyre.

Read more: BBC accused of ‘setting up’ Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones to ‘fail’ with this week’s dance

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.