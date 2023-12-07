The latest Strictly news has seen host Tess Daly share her thoughts on Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola’s relationship.

The Stockport-born presenter has hosted the hit BBC show since its launch in 2004 and has seen many friendships blossom into relationships over the years. As previously reported, headlines have suggested that Ellie and Vito are more than friends.

Rumours first started when former contestant Amanda Abbington referred to the duo as “the most beautiful couple”. Neither Ellie nor Vito have confirmed or deny that they are together. But speaking on It Takes Two last night (December 6), Tess has given her take…

Tess has hosted Strictly since 2004 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Tess breaks silence on Ellie and Vito

Sitting down with It Takes Two host Fleur East alongside Claudia Winkleman, Fleur expressed that the contestants this year have become a “family”. She then asked Tess what it’s like to witness their bonds.

“They genuinely are like a family, aren’t they?” Tess said as she looked over to Claudia.

“Ellie and Vito are like brother and sister,” she insisted. Tess continued: “Annabel and Johannes are gonna be best friends forever! She’s literally doing his laundry and inviting him to move in.”

Tess insisted that Ellie and Vito are like ‘brother and sister’ (Credit: BBC)

‘They get on so well’

Mentioning that Layton and Nikita also have a “special bond”, Tess stated that she and Claudia are the “aunties looking after everybody”.

However, later in the chat, Tess appeared to drop a tell-tale sign that they might just be dating…

After raising her eyebrows and saying “Ooooh” at the mention of their names, Tess said: “I think with Ellie, she’s just having so much fun. And that’s a part of it for her, because she’s loving every second of the training room with Vito. They get on so well, so it’s not like work for her! It’s like: ‘Yeah, give me another one, I’m loving this!'”

Claudia, meanwhile, described Ellie’s newfound confidence as “magic to watch”. “She’s much more confident and he’s done that for her,” she added, in another sweet nod to Vito.

This Saturday (December 9), Ellie and Vito will perform a Couples ‘Choice to a Dua Lipa medley.

When asked what to expect, Claudia that she is never informed of anything because she “can’t keep a secret.”. However, she still believes their performance will be “tremendous” due to Vito’s “attention to detail” and Ellie’s musicality.

Ellie and Vito’s second dance will be a Cha Cha to Mambo Italiano by Bette Midler.

