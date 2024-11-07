The news that Strictly Come Dancing favourite Johannes Radebe could be planning to fly the nest has already hit headlines and set tongues wagging.

Consequently, plenty of Strictly fans are likely wondering what the future of the show might look like – especially after two popular pros have already been axed…

Strictly may be facing a few major changes, a report claims (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly news

New reports have claimed that up to five Strictly veterans could face losing their spots on the pro roster.

Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Karen Hauer, Gorka Marquez and Katya Jones are all rumoured to be at risk, with four of them already enduring elimination during this year’s series.

A source told The Sun: “The review of the line-up has always been about making a fresh start, and that was always going to be affected by which dancers performed well this series.

Strictly troupe is made up of some fading stars, while others are rising stars.

“The feeling is that the Strictly troupe is made up of some fading stars, while others are rising stars. And in many cases there are certain characters whose shoes can easily be filled with younger, up-and-coming counterparts. It’s harsh but it’s just part of the traditional turnover of showbusiness.”

ED! has contacted BBC for comment.

Some of Strictly’s favourites could wave goodbye if a report is to be believed (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Behind the scenes ‘fears’ for Strictly

Meanwhile, a source also alleged to The Sun that there is fear behind the scenes regarding the pros and their supposedly entitled behaviour.

They alleged: “There’s the fear that being on the show leaves them more open to feeling entitled and untouchable. It’s not a done deal, and it’s not just going to be a case of the oldest or longest-serving being shown the door. It would be a carefully considered process, with other factors taken into account too.”

They added that the BBC wants to bring in “fresh blood”. This follows the recent drama involving two of their professional dancers, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima. Both stars were previously accused of misconduct whilst starring on the show.

Following an investigation into Giovanni, the BBC cleared him of physical aggression towards former dance partner Amanda Abbington. However, they upheld six of the 17 complaints made against him which reportedly related to “verbal bullying and harassment”.

