The Sunday show is pre-recorded, however, is treated as live – which has been the case for over a decade now.

Strictly news: Fans call for Sunday results show to be axed

A common problem that has arisen in recent years with the pre-recorded Sunday show is that the result of the dance-off leaks online before the show airs.

Whilst a large number of viewers don’t seek out spoilers before the results show on BBC One, there are inevitably some who do. A mole has been releasing spoilers for the Sunday show on Twitter, hours before the show airs for the past few years.

Over recent years, it seems as though some viewers have grown tired of the results leaking. In response to this, they have called for the Sunday show to either be axed or to be filmed live.

Many a viewer has taken to Twitter over the course of this series to complain about the pre-recorded Sunday show. Many also have taken issue with the fact that the show is played as if it’s live, despite it being recorded the night before.

Fans slam Sunday show

“BBC needs to scrap this #strictly #strictlycomedancing Sunday show. Just make it longer. If kids need to go to bed, there is such a thing as record or catch up…,” one viewer tweeted recently.

“Why does #Strictly insist on pretending the results takes place on a Sunday,” another said. “WHYYYYYYY is pretending this is recorded on Sunday still a thing?” a third wrote.

“Mini rant: It’s a little bit silly of @BBCOne to pre-record the results show of #Strictly, one of the biggest TV shows, broadcast it a whole day later and expect spoilers not to leak in the world we live in. Either extend Saturday’s live show or go live on Sunday!” another said.

Another viewer branded the Sunday results show a “waste of space”. ” Result was leaked last night. Not having a live results show kills the whole vibe… It’s a parody now….Sunday show is a waste of an hour,” they then added.

Strictly news: Adam Thomas becomes sixth celebrity to leave

Yesterday’s edition of the Strictly results show saw Adam Thomas become the sixth celebrity to leave the show.

“I came here to learn how to dance and I’ve learned so much more about myself,” he said after losing to Angela Rippon in the dance off.

“The confidence and self-belief I now have in myself, it’s out of this world I have to thank all these guys up here. What a bunch to be on this journey with, I’m just very, very lucky! I know my kids are at home now probably crying, it’s okay – Daddy’s okay!” he then continued.

“I just wanted to teach my kids that it’s not just about winning or losing, it’s about taking part and doing your best,” he then added.

