Strictly star Amy Dowden gifted honeymoon after cancer ‘robbed’ her of her first one: ‘I’ll cherish every moment’

Strictly favourite Amy Dowden has shared the news that she’s jetted off on a second honeymoon thanks to TV’s Lorraine Kelly.

Lorraine shared the news that her show had sent Amy and husband Ben to Grenada in the Caribbean to make up for the fact that their first was “ruined” for Amy after she found a cancerous lump.

Speaking on the show, Amy teased next week’s travelogue with the couple, and declared: “Join us for a trip of a lifetime as we start this year afresh and cherish every moment.”

Catch Amy Dowden and husband Ben sharing details of their Grenada trip next week on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Strictly news: Amy’s cancer journey

Amy and Ben tied the knot in the summer of 2022, heading off on honeymoon in April 2023. However, just before flying out to the Maldives, Amy discovered a lump in her breast. She got it checked out when she returned and, in May last year, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Now, speaking to The Mirror, Amy revealed that her whole honeymoon was “overshadowed” by the lump she had discovered. And, even though she was yet to get it checked, Amy said she “just knew” that it was cancer.

Honestly, there were moments when I was thinking is this going to be my last holiday ever?

“Just before I went on my honeymoon last year with my husband I found a lump on my breast and it just overshadowed the whole honeymoon. I didn’t want to tell Ben as I didn’t want to worry him. But every day when I was putting suntan lotion on or I was moisturising I could feel it and I was just worrying more and more.Unfortunately now when I think of that honeymoon, I think of the start of my breast cancer journey. I just knew the entire holiday – I just had this gut feeling. I just knew.”

Amy added: “Honestly, there were moments when I was thinking is this going to be my last holiday ever?”

Strictly star Amy shared the news that her hair is starting to grow back (Credit: Instagram)

Amy gets back into her bikini

Fast-forward nine months, though, and Strictly favourite Amy’s headed to the Caribbean with Ben, after being gifted the trip by Lorraine.

“It’s the first time I have gone away. And what with the blood clots and wearing a bikini for the first time and everything. But, these are all steps that I need to take,” said Amy, who underwent a mastectomy and reconstruction and gruelling chemotherapy. She rang the end of chemo bell back in November.

Amy also shared that she was hoping the sunshine and Vitamin D would help speed up her hair growth. And, sharing new pictures on her Instagram Stories, the star revealed that her hair is now starting to grow back.

Catch Amy and Ben on Lorraine on Tuesday (January 30) from 9am.

