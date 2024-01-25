Strictly star Amy Dowden spent few days on holiday after ‘crazy week of hospital tests’: ‘I needed a little time and space’

In Amy Dowden news, the Strictly star has admitted that she needs some “time and space” after a busy week of hospital visits.

The 33-year-old Welsh star took to Instagram to issue fans with the update yesterday (Wednesday, January 24).

Amy Dowden news: Strictly star issues update

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Amy thanked fans for their recent support.

“Hey hey, thank you for all the lovely messages the last few weeks,” she wrote. “Sorry for being a little silent here.

“I needed a little time and space. I’m still missing and craving what I should be doing but starting to accept I need to be patient,” she then continued.

“After a crazy week of hospital tests and apts [appointments] last week, Ben and I then went away for a few days and it’s exactly what we both needed.”

She then said: “Hope 2024 has been treating you all well. Once again thanks for all the love. And of course, I need to remind you, have you checked yourself this year? If not get checking.”

Amy Dowden news: Strictly star shows hair growth

In the following story, Amy showed off her hair growth in a short video.

“Also so grateful for the hair growth so far. My eyelashes and brows are back and the hair is growing,” she wrote.

“This is for anyone going through treatment…Remember like I keep telling myself ‘This too shall pass’. This is 11 weeks since my last chemo,” she continued.

Amy then shared a snap of herself on December 6 and then on Christmas Day to show off the progress her hair has made.

“To now. Can’t believe it. The re-growth felt so slow but looking back it’s unreal and it’s helping me feel more positive,” she wrote.

She then shared a snap of herself on holiday with her husband Ben. “Now back feeling positive and rrrready for 2024. Will try to be more active on here too guys! One day at a time…and reminding myself to just be patient.”

Amy vows to win Strictly

Earlier this month, Amy vowed to win Strictly as she said she had a “good feeling” about 2024.

“After having a mastectomy, chemotherapy, fertility treatment, the lot, I am now finally looking ahead to 2024,” she said on BBC Radio Wales.

“I’ve just got a good feeling it’s going to be my year and hopefully I’m going to get that Glitterball and I’m going to bring it back to Wales, because a Welsh professional dancer’s never won the show,” she then continued.

“That might be because I’m the only ever Welsh professional dancer to be on the show. But, yeah, that’s my aim for 2024, to get fit and healthy and to get myself back on that Strictly dancefloor.”

The closest Amy has been to winning was in 2019 when she reached the final with Karim Zeroual.

