Strictly star Nancy Xu expressed her hope that she will return for the 2025 series as she still doesn’t know if she will be back.

The Chinese dancer has been on the show since 2019 – and is set to take part in the show’s live tour this month.

Nancy has been on the show since 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Nancy Xu addresses future on the show

Ahead of the Strictly live tour, which kicked off in Birmingham last night (Friday, January 17), the stars spoke to the press.

During an interview with The Mirror, Nancy admitted she was still waiting on confirmation about her future on the show.

Nancy, 33, joined the show in 2019. She first received a partner in 2021, when she was paired up with Rhys Stephenson. They finished fourth that year.

In 2022 she was paired with Will Mellor, in 2023 with Les Dennis, and 2024 with Shayne Ward. Nancy will reunite with Shayne during this year’s live tour – which runs until February 9.

‘We will find out soon’

However, the star is unsure if she will be returning for the 2025 series, admitting she’s still waiting for the call from the BBC.

Speaking to the publication, Nancy admitted she remains hopeful.

“I am waiting for the call. Basically all of us are waiting for the call,” she said.

“We will find out soon. I hope so.”

There have been rumblings over recent months that a batch of long-standing pro dancers are at risk of being axed from the show.

The BBC declined to comment.

Tasha and Andrew have split (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strictly curse strikes again

In other Strictly-related news, the dreaded Strictly curse has struck again.

Tasha Ghouri, who finished as one of the runner-ups last year, has split from her boyfriend, Love Island star Andrew Le Page.

The couple met back in 2022 when they appeared on Love Island together. They moved in together shortly after returning to the UK.

However, cracks began to show in their relationship during Tasha’s time on Strictly.

“Tasha was madly in love with Andrew but the cracks started to show when she appeared on Strictly. She gave her all in that competition,” a source told The Sun.

“Her focus was purely on her dances with Aljaž, and that drove a wedge between them as time went by. Now she’s going off on tour she’s going to be away from Andrew again. They talked about ending their relationship at the start of January and she’s heading out on the Strictly tour as a single woman.”

The Strictly tour continues tonight (Saturday, January 18) in Birmingham.

