With Strictly Come Dancing fever already brewing months before it returns to our screens, rumours about who’ll join the 2025 lineup have started to surface.

Bookmakers William Hill today released the latest odds for who might be waltzing into the BBC ballroom later this year.

And, if the current crop of names are to be believed, we really can’t wait for autumn…

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts has been given the highest odds to appear (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 lineup

Leading the betting is Nicola Roberts, with odds of 11/4. This puts the Girls Aloud star in a prime position to swap the mic for a Glitterball trophy.

Close behind is Lioness and I’m a Celebrity… winner Jill Scott, who’s being backed at 7/2. Meanwhile, reality star and boxer Tommy Fury sits at 9/2.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on the list is Gary Lineker, coming in at 6/1 to join the Strictly lineup.

The broadcaster and former footballer announced he will be stepping down from Match of the Day this year.

Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill, said: “The Strictly Come Dancing rumour mill is already beginning to turn. Gary Lineker’s name has been thrown into the hat to appear on the next series. With his Match of the Day duties coming to an end, we make Lineker a 6/1 chance to swap the green room for the ballroom later this year.”

Lee added: “Others in the running are Nicola Roberts, whom we make the 11/4 favourite, as well as football royalty from the women’s game in Jill Scott (7/2). Tommy Fury is in contention at 9/2, while Nigel Farage’s inclusion would certainly cause a stir at 8/1!”

Gary Lineker is another possible contestant (Credit: Cover Images)

Nigel Farage to appear on Strictly 2025?

Nigel Farage at 8/1 has already sparked plenty of chatter, as the Reform UK leader is known for stirring headlines.

Also in the mix are Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham (5/1), former rugby pro Mike Tindall (7/1), darts icon Phil “The Power” Taylor (9/1), and Brooklyn Beckham (10/1), who would be following in the footsteps of his parents’ reality and celebrity TV history.

Despite his health issues, veteran broadcaster Eamonn Holmes rounds out the list at 11/1.

‘Talks very much happening’

In other Strictly 2025 news, A Place in the Sun star Craig Rowe recently revealed he’s in talks to join the upcoming series.

Craig, 52, recently lost two stone after being warned about his high blood sugar. In an interview, the presenter claimed he’s in the best shape of his life – and ready to dance.

“We’ve spoken to Strictly and nothing’s happened yet, but talks are very much happening,” he told The Sun. “I love dancing. And now I’m fitter. I’d like nothing better than the training as well to put me through my paces.”

The Sun also reported that TV star Stacey Solomon may have also been approached to join this year’s lineup.

