Strictly fans were left concerned for George Clarke last night (Saturday, October 25) after his performance failed to wow the judges.

The influencer, 25, who dressed as Harry Styles and danced to As It Was, found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard by the end of the show.

George and Alexis were at the bottom of the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

George Clarke bottom of the leaderboard on Strictly

Last night saw George and Alexis Warr, 25, perform a jive to Harry Styles’ As It Was.

However, their routine didn’t impress the judges as much as they perhaps hoped.

Craig Revel Horwood said that the jive looked a “bit flat-footed” and “stompy”. He also said that the circle sashays had gone “horribly wrong”.

Motsi advised George to work on his “consistency”, whilst Shirley pointed out a few “mistakes” in the routine.

Anton Du Beke, meanwhile, was more complimentary, branding it a “super” performance.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman after, George said he wasn’t happy with how his dancing had been developing.

Craig gave the routine a six – and not for the first time – Motsi a seven, Shirley a six, and Anton an eight, meaning they scored 27 points. However, by the time the end credits rolled, George and Alexis were bottom of the leaderboard.

George was visibly upset (Credit: BBC)

George Clarke apologises to Alexis Warr

In a video uploaded to the official Strictly Instagram account after their performance, George looked visibly upset about the judges’ criticisms.

“Well, that…,” George said, before laughing. “I had fun!” Alexis said.

“I had fun,” George agreed. “I had fun until I realised did things wrong. But we’re ok.”

“Stop it!” Alexis said, giving her co-star a hug. “We’re ok. I had a blast.”

“I just apologise for not doing your choreo and your effort justice,” a muted George then said.

“Stop it, no, no, no, no,” Alexis protested. “Please don’t apologise to me, because I am so proud of you. And also, what I’m giving you is not easy. And you’ve been tackling everything so well. Truly.”

“Yeah,” George sighed. “Ok?” Alexis asked. “And I love our teamwork. I love how we work. And I’m proud of you, and I’m proud of what we put out there. And that’s that. Period.”

“Chin up!” she then laughed, shaking her co-star, drawing a smile from him.

Fans concerned for George

Fans were left saddened by how upset George seemed, with many also unhappy at the fact that he was bottom of the leaderboard.

“Stop it George and Alexis doing their little debrief after the dance. George genuinely looks like he was about to cry. Idk if that was apart of the whole “awkward” thing they have going for him but,” one viewer tweeted.

“This breaks my heart, man. The way he said sorry to Alexis, too. I hope he knows we’re so proud of him,” another fan said.

“I don’t think I’d feel as bad if it was a dance they should have been scored poorly for; they danced so well tonight, shame on the judges,” a third wrote.

“Stop, I’m gonna cry, he is so hard on himself, thank god for Alexis,” another said.

“This just made me so sad :(. His desire and want to make Alexis proud, they deserve better fr,” a fifth wrote.

“Oh Ill cry because he smashed it, and him apologising breaks my heart,” another wrote.

“There’s NO WAY that this was the worst dance of the night by any stretch of the imagination,” another fumed. “WHAT DO YOU MEAN GEORGE & ALEXIS IS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE LEADERBOARD….. AND HAS THE LOWEST SCORE OF THE NIGHT ?!?!!!” another angry fan raged.

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, October 26) at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

