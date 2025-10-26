Strictly viewers were left divided as La Voix burst into song during her performance last night (Saturday, October 25).

The Drag Race icon, 45, performed as Cher to the legendary singer’s Strong Enough, hoping to improve on their measly score from last week.

La Voix’s singing divided viewers (Credit: BBC)

La Voix’s performance on Strictly

Last night saw La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec improve on the 14 points they received last week.

Last weekend saw La Voix and Aljaz perform a cha-cha-cha to Pat Benatar’s Hit Me With Your Best Shot.

It’s safe to say it didn’t go down well with the judges, with Shirley Ballas going so far as to give it a score of just two.

However, things were different this week, with La Voix and Aljaz doubling their score and picking up 28 points.

Their performance was quite unique, as La Voix kicked off the routine by belting out Cher’s Strong Enough, drawing cheers from the crowd.

“I loved the whole idea, the concept, the singing, everything,” Motsi Mabuse gushed afterwards. “I could watch you every night doing that.”

“I loved the campness. I think you look absolutely brilliant. Loved the singing, all of that stuff,” Craig Revel Horwood added.

La Voix sang during her performance (Credit: BBC)

Viewers divided as La Voix sings

However, viewers were left divided by La Voix singing during the performance.

Some loved it! “La Voix singing LIVE during the performance?! What a way to end the show,” one viewer tweeted.

“What a comeback from La Voix and Aljaz loved this salsa, and can we talk about the singing at the beginning of the dance? It was incredible,” another said.

“La Voix just singing half the song.. absolute diva,” a third wrote.

Some viewers weren’t happy with the singing (Credit: BBC)

‘This is a dance show not the X-Factor!’

However, there were some who weren’t as impressed.

“This is not a singing competition,” one viewer fumed. “Too much faffing about at the top, just get on with the dancing, The Strictly singers are bad enough already,” another viewer tweeted.

“Too much wasting time at the start with the singing, this is dance show not X-Factor I hate faffing around trying to pad out time in a dance,” a third grumbled.

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, October 26) at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

