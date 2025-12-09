Strictly fans have been left worried that Katya Jones will quit the show following her heartwrenching exit with Lewis Cope.

Russian dancer Katya, 36, and Lewis, 30, lost in the dance-off to Amber Davies, 29, on Sunday (December 7), crashing out of the competition before the semi-finals.

Lewis and Katya are out (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Katya Jones’ tearful exit interview

Sunday night saw a shock result take place on Strictly.

With a place in the semi-finals up for grabs, Lewis and Amber found themselves in the bottom two. After performing in the dance-off, the judges unanimously saved Amber, sending Lewis home.

Last night (Monday, December 8), Lewis and Katya appeared on It Takes Two to discuss their exit. It proved to be an emotional experience for Katya, who broke down in tears during the show.

“Looking back, I can’t help but think maybe I could have done things differently to make it work for him better,” Katya said.

“But he can only do what I ask him to do and whatever I’ve asked you [Lewis] to do you did everything single day,” she then continued.

“And we were in a tough position, I feel like we were expected to deliver these almost perfect show-stopping routines every single Saturday, which you did, I don’t know how but you did!”

Katya was in tears last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans concerned Katya Jones will quit

Following her appearance on It Takes Two, fans are concerned that the star will quit the show following this year’s exit.

Katya has been on the show since 2016, winning the Glitterball Trophy in 2017. Since then, she has not finished higher than 5th, and has been forced to withdraw due to her partner getting injured or unwell three times.

After seeing how upset she was last night, fans have voiced concerns that this could be it for Katya on Strictly.

“Katya was truly destroyed. I wonder if she’ll be back cause I totally understand if she won’t, to lose in this way with someone as talented and as lovely as Lewis must be a lot to take in,” one fan tweeted.

“Has #Strictly broken finally Katya. I hope not. She was never this upset over a partner leaving,” another wrote.

“Oh my goodness, Katya is broken. I really hope she gets a good support system from the BBC. And that she comes back next year,” a third said.

ED! has contacted Katya’s representatives for comment.

Katya ‘heartbroken’ following exit

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Monday, December 8), Katya admitted that her heart was “broken” following her exit.

The star shared some

” must say congratulations to all semi finalists, and to @nikita__kuzmin and @amb_d – who fully deserved their place in the semi final. There was absolutely no doubt about it. Keep going, guys!” she wrote.

“My heart is broken, and it will take some time to heal. So before I write a big, profound post – I will take a minute to digest and breathe,” she then added.

Friends and followers were equally as heartbroken for the star. “You are my hero,” Lewis said.

“Head up! You should be so proud of you and Lewis,” Gorka Marquez commented.

“Huge love to you, Katya. You should be so proud of what you and Lewis achieved,” Zoe Ball added.

