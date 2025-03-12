For Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day, Strictly Come Dancing will be a part of a humorous sketch that will feature two new amateur professional dancers.

This year’s Red Nose Day will take place on Friday, March 21. The annual fundraising campaign aims to end child poverty throughout the world.

While supporting Rachel Parris and Russell Kane sign up for Strictly Comic Relief special (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing announces Comic Relief special

The Comic Relief special, which will be hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, will follow characters Melissa and Johnny.

Melissa will be portrayed by comedian Rachel Parris while fellow comedy star Russell Kane will play Johnny.

The sketch was filmed in a documentary style and will follow their audition process to landing their roles as the show’s first-ever amateur pro dancers. Fan favourites and the show’s pro dancers Johannes Radebe and Karen Hauer are also involved.

In a shock last-minute twist, both of their celebrity partners mysteriously pull out of the next series for injuries deemed ridiculous. However, Tess and Claudia come to the rescue with a clever plan.

What happened next? Viewers at home will have to tune in to see how everything unfolds…

While celebrities will be joined by two pro Strictly dancers (Credit: BBC)

‘Rachel and Russell wanted to bring the drama’

Following the pre-recorded appearance, Melissa revealed she is “over the moon to be involved with Comic Relief this year”.

While discussing the sketch, Karen revealed Melissa and Kane “brought bags of energy to the rehearsal room. I was genuinely wowed by their enthusiasm and… talent!” She insisted the pair “showed us Strictly pros a thing or two”.

Returning as host, Tess shared it is “always a joy” to be a part of Comic Relief. She added: “Rachel and Russell wanted to bring the drama to the dancefloor and watching their ‘Strictly journey’ unfold had us all in stitches.”

Watch the Strictly sketch for Red Nose Day 2025 on Friday 21 March from 7 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

