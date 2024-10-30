Strictly star Chris McCausland admits heartbreaking question he asks Dianne Buswell after every dance

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Chris McCausland has opened up about still feeling anxious on the dance floor.

As the first blind contestant on the BBC show, Chris has defied expectations and emerged as a leading contender for the Glitterball trophy.

His journey on Strictly has made him a fan favourite, not only with his impressive dance moves but also with his relationship with dance partner and Strictly pro Dianne Buswell.

Strictly contestant Chris McCausland has emerged as a fan favourite and a frontrunner. (Credit: BBC)

Chris McCausland on Strictly

In an honest revelation to Heat magazine, Chris shared the comment he makes to Dianne after surviving each round.

He said: “No. Every time we get through I say to Dianne ‘I got away with that, didn’t I?'”

Chris continued: “It’s gone better than I thought it would, because I had no idea whether I’d be able to do it at all, which is partly my doubt and partly the fear of doing Strictly. That first episode, to say I was [bleep] my pants is an understatement.”

Chris’s journey on Strictly has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. The duo recently achieved their highest score with a waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Their most recent performance for the show’s Halloween special was a samba to the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive. However, the judges’ reception was mixed.

The scores – three sevens and a notably lower score of five from Craig Revel Horwood – raised concerns amongst fans about the unpredictable nature of the competition.

Chris and Dianne had a very successful week with their waltz (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Fans react

Despite these challenges, Chris has won the hearts of the public. However, one supporter voiced concerns about Chris’ likelihood to struggle in a dance-off.

“I love Chris, not just his humour and comebacks but he is genuinely a great dancer. I think he’ll make it all the way. The only issue is, if he’s in a dance-off against say, Tasha, it’s still judges vote how can they choose him over her?” They said.

Another fan brought up the strong public support Chris and Dianne have received, suggesting it could shield them from the dreaded dance-off.

They wrote: “If the public are voting for him so heavily Chris will never have to worry about a dance-off.”

