Strictly star Chris McCausland has addressed why he appeared “down” during Sunday night’s results show.

Comedian Chris, 47, and his pro partner Dianne Buswell, 35, made it through Icons Week and have bagged a spot in week eight of the competition.

But after the results show on Sunday (November 3), Chris took to his X – formerly Twitter – account to explain why he “was quite down on myself”.

On Saturday night, Chris and Dianne scored 29 out of 40 for their tango to Rock and Roll All Nite by KISS.

While speaking to Claudia Winkleman about getting through, Chris said: “Relieved and just happy and made up that people have voted for us because we’ve been down the bottom of the leaderboard two weeks now and I’m trying my best.”

I was quite down on myself in that interview.

Now, Chris has explained why he might have seemed “down” in the interview. He explained on X: “If I’m honest, I was quite down on myself in that interview clip straight after the dance that was on the results show tonight because I thought I had made a pretty big mistake.

“I realised later that I hadn’t. I’m feeling good. Thank you for all of your support!”

Fans rushed to support Chris in the replies section. One person said: “I think you don’t realise how good you are. Believe it, you really are sooo good.”

Another wrote: “I wish you knew how brilliant the vast majority of us think you are. You and Dianne have a wonderful partnership and are embodying the true spirit of Strictly.”

Someone else added: “You’re still in the show, you’re doing an amazing job, keep doing what you’re doing, you have so many people behind you Chris and Dianne, great pairing!!”

Speaking about making it through to another week on Strictly, Dianne gushed on Instagram on Sunday: “Once again I want to thank you all for your support and votes it really is so special that you are appreciating what we are doing.

“And Chris my partner, my friend, I’ll never stop telling you how proud I am of your growth in this show.

“For us it’s not about being the best, it’s about doing our very best that’s all we can do and that is a win for us.”

