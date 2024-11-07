Chris McCausland has been a favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing since his first performance on the dance floor weeks ago.

However, now, new research has suggested he could be the next to leave the competition following his recent tango with pro partner Dianne Buswell.

Last Saturday (November 2), Chris and Dianne scored 29 points out of a possible 40 for the show’s Icons Week.

Dianne and Chris scored 29 points for their tango last Saturday (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Chris McCausland on Strictly

A supercomputer from FruitySlots.com has factored in the latest scores to determine who has the highest probability of winning.

The results show that former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and partner Aljaz Skorjanec have the best chance at getting that Glitterball trophy at 17.2%. They scored an impressive 39 points last Saturday for their couple’s choice routine.

Behind Tasha is EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick (16.4%) and then Pete Wicks (12.7%).

However, at the bottom is comedian Chris with just a 7.4% chance.

Tasha and Aljaz are most likely to win Strictly, according to new research (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

The data also sees opera singer Wynne Evans low down on the rankings with 8.2%

The remaining contestants JB Gill (10%), Montell Douglas (9.9%), Shayne Ward (9.3%) and Sarah Hadland (9%) have placed in the middle of the rankings.

It comes after Chris addressed his “down” appearance during the Strictly results show last Sunday.

After making it through to week eight, which will air live on November 9, Chris took to X to clear things up for fans.

Chris explained his “down” appearance (Credit: BBC)

While speaking to Claudia Winkleman about getting through, Chris said on the results show: “Relieved and just happy and made up that people have voted for us because we’ve been down the bottom of the leaderboard two weeks now and I’m trying my best.”

Later, he wrote on X: “If I’m honest, I was quite down on myself in that interview clip straight after the dance that was on the results show tonight because I thought I had made a pretty big mistake.

“I realised later that I hadn’t. I’m feeling good. Thank you for all of your support!”

Strictly airs Saturday (November 9) from 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

