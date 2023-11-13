Strictly bosses ‘fear Just Stop Oil protestors could ruin Blackpool show’ as ‘robust security protocols’ put in place

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are concerned protestors could be planning to derail the upcoming Blackpool special, a tabloid has claimed.

According to The Sun, “robust protocols” could be put in place amid suggestions the live special could be targeted by Just Stop Oil activists, or those demonstrating against the Israel-Gaza war.

Strictly will soon heading back to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom (Credit: BBC)

‘Threats are taken extremely seriously’

Furthermore, the newspaper quotes an insider as claiming “high-level meetings” have been held about security for the show.

Additionally, it is also suggested blockading streets could cause a “major” issue due to “limited” routes in and out of the seaside resort where the event takes place.

And while The Sun noted a BBC spokesperson declined to comment on the report, a source is said to have said: “Strictly Come Dancing has robust security protocols in place for Blackpool and take any threats extremely seriously.

The safety of cast, crew and audiences is of paramount importance.

“The team work closely with relevant authorities throughout the planning and live stages of the Blackpool special, and thorough security checks upon entry. The safety of cast, crew and audiences is of paramount importance.”

ED! has approached representatives for Strictly for comment on The Sun’s claims. They declined to comment.

Blackpool Tower is near the seaside resort’s beach and one of its piers (Credit: BBC)

When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Blackpool show airing?

The Strictly Come Dancing crew head north for their annual trip to Blackpool this coming weekend (November 18).

Week nine’s show will take place at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom – although Krishnan Guru-Murthy won’t be joining them.

The Channel 4 newsreader and his pro partner Lauren Oakley lost Sunday’s (November 12) dance off with Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington.

Following the result, Krishnan paid tribute to his co-star and choreographer as he reflected on his time in the BBC One dance contest.

He said: “The thing that has made Strictly really special is Lauren. She is most incredible teacher, partner, friend. She is the real Strictly star and I am so delighted I am the first partnership you have had.” He then added: “Lauren is going to go a long way and I am very proud of her.”

Read more: Strictly judges fuel viewers’ claims they want Angela Rippon to make it to Blackpool

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on Saturday November 18, on BBC One at 6.40pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

