Strictly contestant Angela Rippon is a national treasure, and we’re not the only ones who think as much. Host Claudia Winkleman has admitted that she got pretty emotional after finding out that the TV legend had signed up for this year’s series.

Among the 15 celebrities in Strictly‘s class of 2023, Angela is the eldest at age 79. The legendary newsreader and presenter has a career boasting more than five decades, making her one of the most established contestants this year.

Partnered up with Kai Widdrington, the pair found themselves in the dance-off for the first time last Sunday (November 5) and were saved over former Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas.

Angela and Kai were in the dance-off last week (Credit: BBC)

Claudia said it’s an ‘honour’ to have Angela on the show

In a new interview with the Mirror, Claudia stated that everyone on the show was flattered when Angela agreed to be a contestant.

“It’s such an honour that Angela Rippon would say yes, we almost all cried,” she told the newspaper.

The 51-year-old host also praised former tennis player Annabel Croft, referring to her as “a national treasure”.

“Every single one of the celebrities is great. I love the fact that it spans all ages,” Claudia added.

Now that this year’s series is past the halfway mark, Claudia is looking forward to the forthcoming weeks.

“I also love it when they go to two routines in one week. I don’t know how they do it. That’s always quite tense. I’d be absolutely terrible. I can’t remember what I had for breakfast, let alone where my foot should go,” she admitted.

Angela is ‘excited’ to extend her Strictly journey next year

Even though Angela and Kai remain in the competition, her Strictly journey will continue in 2024 as the iconic television journalist has signed up for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

“I’m extremely excited to announce I’m going to be joining the Strictly live tour next year. I’m having the best time and I’m grateful I get to extend this Strictly journey into 2024. See you on tour!” she revealed to fans on social media.

With the full line-up yet to be announced, Layton Williams and Ellie Leach have been confirmed.

