Strictly star Amy Dowden has revealed that her injury may not keep her off the ballroom floor for too long.

In fact, the Welsh star could be dancing again as early as the end of the month, according to her doctor!

Amy was forced to pull out of this year’s series (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden heartbreak as she pulls out of Strictly

Earlier this week, Amy was left devastated after an injury forced her out of the Strictly competition early.

The star had missed last week’s show due to illness. Lauren Oakley stepped in for her, as she and JB Gill performed a Couple’s Choice routine to a Bruno Mars medley.

However, Lauren will be replacing Amy as JB’s partner full-time now due to the Welsh dancer’s injury.

“Why now that our journey has been cut short? My heart right now is breaking having to pull out of the competition due to a foot injury,” Amy said in a statement.

“I know only too well ‘this too shall pass’ and I’ll be soon better and back dancing. Something I’ve had to get used to in my life. I’m sure at some point we will dance again JB. To all the fans, to my loved ones, my Strictly family, thank you.”

Amy could be back dancing soon (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals potential dance return date

Yesterday (Friday, November 8), during an interview on BBC Radio Wales, Amy revealed when she could return to the ballroom floor.

In the interview, she confirmed that the injury was unrelated to previous health issues. However, she did say that she needs to rest and recover.

“The doctor is saying I could be back dancing by the end of November so that’s what is keeping me going,” she said.

“I am focusing on that, focusing on getting back on the dancefloor with Carlos and coming to Wales for our tour in Cardiff.”

Amy and fellow Strictly professional Carlos Gu will be touring the UK in March with their show, Reborn. Their first two nights are in Cardiff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Dowden MBE (@amy_dowden)

Amy on ‘letting JB down’

Earlier this week, Amy appeared on Lorraine to discuss her exit from Strictly.

“I’m heartbroken, I’m going to do my best not to cry. But I’m gutted it’s ended this way,” she said.

“I feel I’ve let JB down. And, to me, after the words ‘Amy, you’ve got cancer,’ this, like…,” she said, before Lorraine chipped in: “I know, because it would’ve been a year since you rang that bell. Which is such a big moment.

“And it would’ve been lovely if you could’ve done that on the show and I can see how upset you are, and of course you are, you’ve not let anybody down,” she then continued.

Read more: Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood levels triple whammy of insults at trio of 2024 stars

Strictly continues tonight (Saturday, November 9) at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.