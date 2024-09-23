The first Strictly Come Dancing 2024 live show aired on Saturday night as the likes of Nick Knowles and Sam Quek took to the dance floor.

Reports have since alleged that ratings were down for the show – with a peak of 6.7 million fans watching on Saturday.

According to The Sun, this was down from 7.3 million last year and 10.2million in 2020.

But it’s not all that it seems and the BBC has explained why overnight ratings “no longer” provide an accurate picture.

Strictly 2024 ratings

Saturday night’s show aired from 7pm to 9.25pm on BBC One. According to Metro, Strictly averaged 6.4million viewers.

The average share of the audience for the first live show was also up from last year. It was 49.4% in 2024, while it was 43.9% in 2023.

Overnights no longer provide an accurate picture of all those who watch in an on demand world.

Meanwhile, the peak share of the audience throughout the show was 52.2%.

In addition, overnight figures aren’t an accurate representation of popularity as TV viewing has changed. Overnight ratings don’t include the BBC iPlayer viewing.

Also, it could be argued that the nicer than usual weather at the weekend could have resulted in less people tuning in live and watching it on catch up.

A BBC spokesperson told us: “Overnights no longer provide an accurate picture of all those who watch in an on demand world.”

Strictly fans were thrilled as the show made its live return at the weekend. The celebrities and their pro partners took on a variety of dances.

Topping the leaderboard was JB Gill and Amy Dowden with 31 points out of 40. Meanwhile, just behind was Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec with 30 points.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola also received 30 points.

Strictly future

According to betideas.com, following the ratings reports, odds have been placed on the show’s future.

The show has been given odds of 8/11 to be discontinued.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “The Strictly Come Dancing bosses have yet another worry to deal with after viewing figures for their opening episode on Saturday plummeted to the lowest in the show’s history, with odds of 8/11 for them to sack the series altogether and for this season to be the programme’s finale.

“However, should things improve, the BBC show is 11/10 to survive yet another year and return to our screens in 2025 with a new line-up of celebrities.”

Strictly continues this Saturday (September 28) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

