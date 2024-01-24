Stephen Mulhern shocked by how ‘harsh’ Dancing On Ice judges are: ‘Hopefully they’ll be a bit more generous’

Stephen Mulhern is settling into his new hosting role on Dancing On Ice and will return again this Sunday for another show.

The In For A Penny presenter has taken over the role from Phillip Schofield, who left ITV last May after admitting to having an affair with a colleague.

Stephen has received a mix response from viewers to say the least and he’s now discussed his future on the skating show. He has also shared his thoughts about the programme, including its judges.

Dancing On Ice returned this month with Stephen and Holly as hosts (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice

Speaking to The Sun, Stephen discussed what the future holds on Dancing On Ice. He said: “I’m definitely doing the whole series. Of course, next year I’d love to do it.”

Hopefully they’ll be a bit more generous.

He also opened up about the show’s judges – Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. Stephen admitted: “So I am watching (the skating) and some of the judges scores I think, wow, that’s a bit harsh, because we’re only in week two now. We’ve seen six of each, and the judges, yeah I’m like, ‘Wow, I thought they’d give more than that!’

“We’ll have to see how the show goes on, but hopefully they’ll be a bit more generous. But of course they’re looking for different things than me. Jane and Chris they are the professionals. And Ashley looks for the sort of choreography side of things and Oti looks at how good they look, and speed across the ice.”

Stephen said the Dancing On Ice judges can be “harsh” (Credit: ITV)

Stephen made his Dancing On Ice debut on January 14. He went down a treat with the majority of viewers – but some people complained over his constant jokes.

The joke complaints didn’t stop last Sunday (January 21) either.

One viewer said: “I love this programme but Stephen Mulhern is ruining it!”

Another wrote on X: “Stephen Mulhern trying a wee bit too hard.”

Stephen has sparked some complaints over his jokes (Credit: ITV)

However, many fans have nice things to say about Stephen. One gushed: “I really like the chemistry that Holly & Stephen have.”

Another wrote of Stephen: “He is the perfect fit / humour and intelligence.”

Elsewhere, reports claim that Holly Willoughby and Stephen have a “special agreement” on the show. A source reportedly told Heat: “Holly and Stephen have great chemistry. They’re both on the same page about that and there’s no battle of egos, which is what had been going on with Phil at This Morning.

“That’s where Holly’s special agreement with Stephen comes in. Holly is thrilled to have Stephen there, but at the end of the day, this is her show and her rules, and he’s fine with that.”

Dancing On Ice returns this Sunday (January 28) from 6.20pm on ITV1 and IVX.

