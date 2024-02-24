Stacey Solomon, star of BBC’s Sort Your Life Out, has announced a surprising renovation plan for her Pickle Cottage home.

Mum-of-five Stacey and her brood – not forgetting hubby Joe Swash – have lived in the Tudor-style property set in 2.5 acres of land and worth a reported £1.2 million since 2021.

House-proud Stace, 34, has shared views of her stunning home innumerable times on social media, keeping fans up-to-date with how she’s made it her family’s own.

However, speaking to housebeautiful.com in January 2024, the Loose Women star revealed some revamping aims for the future that had Joe ‘thinking she’s crazy’.

Stacey Solomon home news

Explaining her dad is a DIY enthusiast and her mum was often “changing things” around the home when she grew up in Dagenham in east London, Stacey admitted she also finds renovations exciting.

She said: “I love change and a fresh new start. I’ve just started working with Dulux and get excited by all the new colours. It’s that instant transformation for very little money. I get it from my mum.”

However, it is probably fair to describe Stacey’s urges for her kitchen as quite “dramatic” – as she does herself.

‘My husband thinks I’m crazy’

She went on: “I’m currently holding myself back from painting the whole kitchen – it’s been a few years and now I’m wondering if I should paint it in Sweet Embrace [a blossom pink shade], even though my husband thinks I’m crazy.”

It gets even more extraordinary though…

Stacey continued: “But I’m also quite tempted to be a bit more dramatic and paint it black. I keep toying with the idea! I want to let go this year and do things that make me happy. What’s the worst that could happen? Everything with decorating is fixable.”

Might take a few coats, though…

The first episode of the fourth series of Sort Your Life Out airs again as a repeat on BBC Two on Saturday February 24 at 11am.

